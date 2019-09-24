WOODLAND PARK - Pressure was no problem for the Discovery Canyon volleyball team, fourth in the latest Class 4A volleyball RPI rankings, during Tuesday’s five-set thriller at Woodland Park.
With Woodland Park up 13-8 in the fifth set, two points away from victory, the Thunder used a 7-0 run to finish the match and improve to 9-2.
“(I’m) really proud,” Discovery Canyon coach Melissa Bravo said. “I mean, that’s all mental, right? To be down that much ... we’ve been working on our mental game a lot. Volleyball, like all sports, is very mental. We just said, ‘Ultimately, we have nothing to lose, right? It’s one match, just let it all out, play aggressive, play fearless.’”
Woodland Park’s Triniti McAbee put down a nice set from Karly Purkey to make it 13-8 Panthers, but a kill from Leah Lester and a string of attacking errors saw Discovery Canyon take the win after scoring seven straight points to take the decisive set 15-13.
The Panthers entered No. 2 in the RPI and looked the part early, jumping out to a 12-3 lead in the first set.
“We weren’t present in that moment,” Bravo said. “You can’t win games that way. We talked about it. That’s something we’re going to work on.”
“I think we just weren’t being aggressive,” junior outside hitter Paityn Kramer added. “Our hitters, we were kinda overthinking every shot.”
The Thunder gradually turned it around before two consecutive kills from Lester tied it at 21. Woodland Park senior Delaney Battin later put a ball down to give the Panthers a 26-25 lead. From there, Discovery Canyon got consecutive kills from Tatum Umiamaka before Kramer’s kill gave the visitors a 28-26 win in the first set.
“We’re very disciplined in our defense and in our hitting, and we also have great chemistry on the court,” Kramer said.
“We’re like a family out there.”
A solo block from Kramer gave Discovery Canyon a 25-16 win in the second, but Woodland Park was able to put the pressure back on the Thunder.
In front of a noisy student section, the Panthers rode big hitter Sarah Garner to a 25-20 win in the third set and forced a fifth set behind a 7-0 run to start the fourth.
“I am pretty darn proud of this team after coming back from behind down 0-2 against a really good team,” Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek said. “I’m proud of how they stepped up and played the third, fourth and fifth set until the very end.”
As sour as the finishes in the first and fifth sets may have been, the Panther coach wasn’t bitter.
“It’s definitely fixable for sure,” Roshek said of the late attacking errors. “We had probably our best lineup in the front row, and we just couldn’t finish, but I’m still proud of them because they played amazing tonight.”
With Woodland Park coming back from a two-set hole to force a fifth and the Thunder using a late run to take the match, the top-five RPI showdown lived up to the hype.
“Woodland Park is a great team,” Bravo said. “They’re scrappy, they have some really powerful hitters. They came back after being down two, it was awesome. What a fun match.”