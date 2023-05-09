Some good news and bad news for fans of Pikes Peak area preps teams:

The bad news is only one team from the area will be in the Colorado High School Activities Association's state boys' volleyball tournament held this Thursday through Saturday at Overland High School in Aurora.

The good news is that team is Discovery Canyon, which has lost one match all season and enters play as the reigning state champs.

The field returns six of the eight teams who were at state last season: Discovery Canyon; Legend High School in Parker; Aurora's Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest; Bear Creek in Lakewood; and Douglas County in Castle Rock. Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch and Castle View, which is also in Castle Rock, fill the final two spots.

As the top seed, Discovery Canyon will face eight-seed Castle View in the first round Thursday at 3 p.m. With a win, the Thunder will face the winner of the Legend-Douglas County matchup Friday at 5 p.m. With a loss, the Thunder move to the consolation bracket, where the team can work its way back to the finals starting with a match against the loser of the Legend-Douglas County match.

Discovery Canyon is 23-1 and has dropped a set in just three matches all season.

Junior outside hitter Brady Dastrup leads the team in kills with 272, junior setter Tyler Sack leads in assists with 671, and junior libero Anderson Phillips' 281 digs lead the Thunder.

Discovery Canyon played Douglas County, Cherokee Trail and Bear Creek back in March when the season was young. The Thunder played Bear Creek again on April 8. All these outings resulted in victories for Discovery Canyon. However, Cherokee Trail and Bear Creek are two teams the Thunder dropped a set to this season.

Discovery Canyon coach Wayne Wetherby said last year's team didn't lose a single set en route to a state title and that this year's squad has done well handling the pressure of going back to back despite losing eight seniors from 2022.

"When we lost those sets earlier this year, I'm just like 'OK, you guys, that's done. You don't have to worry about it anymore,' and kept on trying to get them focused and keep them focused on the goal, which was making it to the state championship. And I said, 'whatever road we take to get there does not matter. The ultimate goal is to make it to state,'" he said.

"They've felt the pressure of last year's team not dropping a set and they wanted to try to maintain that, but I don't care how good you are, that's just hard to do."