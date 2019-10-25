Thunder Quarterback, Jonah Isakson (4), locks in on his target before releasing the ball during Discovery Canyon’s 48-6 win over the Lewis-Palmer Rangers Friday October 25, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Thunder QB, Jonah Isakson (4), scrambles in the backfield before running the ball for a short yardage gain during Discovery Canyon’s 48-6 victory against Lewis-Palmer Friday October 25, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Kenneth Pasion (10), takes the open lane into the End Zone and puts points on the board for Discovery Canyon during the Thunder’s 48-6 win against Lewis-Palmer Friday October 25, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Thunder Wide Receiver, Ethan Hall (8), breaks for open ground in Ranger territory after grabbing a short yardage pass during Discovery Canyon’s 48-6 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 25, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
With a Ranger on his back, Discovery Canyon’s, Zach Surface (9), puts points on the board with a TD reception in the 2nd Quarter during the Thunder’s 48-6 win against Lewis-Palmer Friday October 25, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
DCC coach Shawn Mitchell said in his postgame huddle that the Thunder had more pass completions than rushing attempts in the first half for the first time in DCC football history.
DCC is traditionally a fierce triple-option team and has averaged 320 rushing yards per game this season, but with senior Jonah Isakson under center and a host of receivers itching for their shot, Discovery Canyon opened up its offense.
“As a quarterback you always want to air it out some, so it was very nice to do that, and I have a very talented receiving corps so it makes my job a lot easier,” Isakson said. “It makes us a double threat team which is huge for us and that’s what has hurt us in year’s past when we go up against a team that can stop our triple option, we haven’t really had an answer for that and now we do.”
Isacson had three passing touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to Ethan Hall, a 50-yard throw to Kevin Frye and a 10-yard toss to Zach Surface. Frye also had a 64-yard rushing touchdown while DCC rushing leader Marshall Pike didn’t score until the third quarter off a 33-yard run to start the running clock. Kenneth Paison also had a first-quarter rushing touchdown.
“It’s just nice to open up the offense a little and help our running backs get theirs,” Hall said. “Our running backs have been doing that for us all year, opening up our passes with all the rushing so it was nice to pay that back for them.”
Despite the success the passing game had against Lewis-Palmer, Mitchell isn’t so sure he wants to stray too far from what they know.
“It does bring another dimension to the game, and another level of stress for me,” Mitchell said. “I’m so comfortable with just running the ball and handing it off to Pike and keeping it on the ground, but it is nice to know that Jonah and our receivers are doing a nice job.”
That other dimension tilted Lewis-Palmer off its game plan in which the Rangers could not recover.
“The big adjustment when their quarterback started to pull the ball, we didn’t have anybody home, so we had to go to a different defensive look and it kind of left us susceptible to the pass,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper. “They are a good program and we knew were going to have to play, not mistake free, but tight football, and it just didn’t happen.”