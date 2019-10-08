After two consistent days of competition in near-perfect weather, Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford came home with state hardware, tying for second, finishing even par at the Class 4A golf tournament at The Bridges golf course in Montrose.
Ford entered Day 2 after a stunning 1-under-par 70 performance in his opening round.
He started on the front nine for the second day in a row, finishing 2-under, and was 3-under at one point on the back nine. Ford double-bogeyed on hole 15, but finished the day par-birdie-par to lock in second place with a 1-over 72.
“He handled the course great. His game was solid today,” said Discovery Canyon coach Mark Liggett. “We went down and played the course a couple of weeks ago and he went down and played Friday and Saturday and that was big. Those greens are mowed so close he was able to make some good decisions after seeing it before.”
Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis finished in fourth, finishing each day 1-over. Lewis had a chance to improve his standings, entering the last hole 3-under, but was 4-over on the 18th hole to finish the back nine even-par.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Marmon was +4 on the tournament, good for sixth place, and Palmer Ridge’s Lance Phillips tied for seventh at +5.
Marmon finished the front nine even par, but back-to-back bogeys on holes 14 and 15 put him 2-over, but he parred from there.
Phillips had an even better showing on the front nine and headed into the second part of his day 3-under. Three bogeys on the back nine eventually put him at even par to end the day.
Falcon’s Reese Knox finished 36th overall (+20) and Coronado’s Noah Keller tied for 37th (+21). Cheyenne Mountain’s Carter Surofchek (40th, +22) and Campbel Grage (42nd, +23), and Palmer Ridge’s Shane Maurry (50th, +28) rounded out the top 50 local finishers.
Cheyenne Mountain had the top team finish at fifth place with a +47, followed by Discovery Canyon in 11th at +72 and Coronado in 12th at +80.
CLASS 5A
Liberty’s Alex McCoy tied for 16th at the 5A state tournament Maxwell Course at Denver's Pinehurst, finishing the two-day tournament +11. He was 6-over on his second round after finishing Day 1 +5.
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling ended with a +17 in a seven-way tie for 27th. Rampart’s Kaden Bailey finished +23 for a tie for 61st.