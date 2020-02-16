BOULDER - Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer has big hopes for the young woman she calls Big Red.
That’s Cardinal freshman and Discovery Canyon graduate Ashten Prechtel.
“She has been doing so well,” VanDerveer said.” I think Ashten is a future Olympian.”
VanDerveer should know. She led the USA Basketball team to a gold medal in 1996 after an 8-0 run through the Atlanta Games.
In Prechtel, the hall of fame coach sees a strong shooter — Prechtel entered Sunday’s game at Colorado shooting 35.1% from deep — with the intangibles to continue to improve.
“She’s very skilled. She’s really smart,” the Stanford coach said. “She is really my type of player. I’m thrilled to have her on the team. I think she’s doing great.”
The belief VanDerveer has in her 6-foot-5 redhead was evident late in the Cardinal’s thrilling 69-66 win over the Buffaloes. With Stanford trailing by three with 21 seconds to play, VanDerveer drew up a look for Prechtel.
“That just shows the confidence that we have in her as a freshman to get that shot,” the coach said.
Prechtel got a clean look, but missed on what was a tough afternoon offensively. She finished 2 of 9 from the floor with four points, five rebounds and two blocks. She had reached double figures in seven of her past eight games, including a 19-point, 14-rebound effort against Washington State on Feb. 2
“Obviously, we came out with the win, so that’s what’s important,” Prechtel said. “I just need to keep working on executing at the end, but we were able to do it, so that’s good.”
After her last missed 3-pointer, Stanford fouled and watched Emma Clarke miss both free throws. Prechtel grabbed the second miss and saw Kiana Williams hit a corner 3 with 14 seconds left, steal the ball and hit a 40-foot 3-pointer, her seventh of the game, just before the buzzer.
“I don’t know what happened at the end,” Colorado coach JR Payne said. “They were definitely pressuring. Kiana is a heck of a player and it was a heck of a play.”
Williams led all scorers, while Nadia Fingall added 13 for Stanford. Colorado got 19 points from Mya Hollingshed.
Prechtel was one the first players off the Cardinal bench and needed just 13 seconds to score her first bucket when Lexie Hull found her rolling to the basket for a layup. Her second score came just before the third-quarter buzzer when she drove to her right and finished to give Stanford a 51-50 lead to start the fourth.
“She made a nice play putting the ball on the floor,” VanDerveer said. “That was a great play.”
After the game, Prechtel spent about 10 minutes handing out hugs to friends and family. VanDerveer estimated that 150 of the 3,481 people at CU Events Center were there for Prechtel.
“Honestly I thought today she played a little nervous,” VanDerveer said. “She had all these people here, but she made some real big plays.”
The freshman seemed happy to see familiar faces but said she’s more than happy in California.
“It’s amazing,” Prechtel said. “I love it at Stanford. I couldn’t ask for a better team or a better place to be.”
And VanDerveer, who said Prechtel could expedite her development with added muscle and skill work over the summer, is happy Big Red decided to wear the Cardinal uniform.
“She has everything you need. She's just gotta be healthy and keep improving. She’s a great team player. She’s a freshman so she doesn’t have this experience yet,” VanDerveer said. “Talk to me in three years. … Wow!”