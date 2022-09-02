Discovery Canyon led for the entirety of Friday’s game against Pueblo South at District 20 Stadium, but could never run away from the Colts. An offensive drought in the second and third quarters plagued the Thunder, who led 14-7 in the fourth.
But with 2:16 left, DCC’s Jacob Yousif iced the game.
The junior running back capped off a methodical drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-7
“We had a lot of balls going to Jacob,” DCC coach Shawn Mitchell said. “We decided to put the ball in his hand and let him make plays.”
DCC forced a fumble on Pueblo South’s next drive, clinching the Thunder’s 14-point win.
While their offensive production stalled in the middle of the game, they were in a groove early on, which ultimately set up DCC’s win.
The Thunder forced a punt on Pueblo South’s first drive and quickly moved down the field. Two plays after Yousif broke free for 31 yards on DCC’s first offensive play, quarterback Luke O’Connell found Nick Dryden for a 29-yard passing touchdown.
Then, DCC recovered a fumble on Pueblo South’s ensuing drive. It only took the Thunder five plays to get into the end zone, as O’Connell hit Ethan Emmons on a screen pass for a 12-yard touchdown.
With 3:02 left in the first quarter, the game seemed to be headed for blowout territory.
But Pueblo South’s defense didn’t let that happen.
Between a fumble and a couple of three-and-outs, the Thunder were not able to pull away. A five-yard Colts rushing touchdown made it a one-score game before halftime, eliminating the game’s blowout potential.
After an explosive start, Mitchell believes fatigue cost his team in the middle of the game.
“We have guys playing both sides of the ball, so we’re going to have to weather some of those until we get our second wind," Mitchell said. "The more that these guys get used to it, as they get in better shape, we’ll be better down the road.”
Thankfully for the Thunder their defense kept them ahead. Pueblo South crossed into DCC territory a handful of times but only scored on the second-quarter rushing touchdown.
That allowed Discovery Canyon to keep its lead for the entire game before ultimately adding the insurance touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“I just really like the way that those guys on defense are playing right now,” Mitchell said. “It just came down to we had guys flying around and we had guys getting after it. We hustled, we got after it, we made tackles.”
After the win, DCC is 2-0. Next on the slate is Lutheran, which came into Friday 0-1.
While exciting for the program, 2-0 is a familiar position for the Thunder. They began last year undefeated after the first two weeks but ended the year 5-5.
With a long Labor Day weekend ahead, Mitchell hopes his squad celebrates the win but not for too long.
“You can enjoy this for a while, but now we have to get back to work,” Mitchell said. “1-0 at the end of the week — that’s the approach we take.”