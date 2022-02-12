Discovery Canyon never accepted shooting for the moon, it shot for the stars from the very beginning of the girls' swim season.
The Thunder ended up on the moon, placing second at the 3A CHSAA Swim State Championships. The 64-point loss to first-place Evergreen isn't what mattered, though.
As the runner-up trophy was handed out, the entire team waited poolside for their moment. Then, they leaped into the water — celebrating their season which ended in triumph, splashing and singing their pre-meet chants.
No frowns to be found.
"We shot for the stars and landed on the moon," coach Kent Nelson said. "We still got further than we'd planned. They took the challenge and swam out of their minds. Every single one of them did exactly what they came to do."
Before the meet, the team took a group trip to Party City to deck out in all purple gear. Capes, headgear and pom poms paled in comparison to Nelson's 'lucky shirt'. He decided to mix it up because the girls can't have all the fun.
Leading the way for the Thunder was junior Julia Thomas. She swam to individual victories in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles after qualifying in the top spot in prelims.
Alongside Thomas, as she was most of the year, was freshman Madison Wagner.
The first-year standout placed second in the 200 IM and 500-yard freestyle. The two were also part of a relay teams that placed third in the 200-yard medley relay and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the end, the breaststroke served as the catalyst for Evergreen.
"We looked at the meet in advance and knew we'd have a chance," Nelson said. "We knew we didn't have anybody in the breaststroke, so that was going to be our weak spot.
"But, we still led and kept up with everyone the whole way. We only have 10 kids, while most of these teams brought 20 and 30 — the little school that could."
Before the lopsided event, Discovery Canyon held a double-digit lead in the team standings. Though Wagner wasn't able to push through for first, she met the challenge head on, even as a newbie to the event.
"Those were some of my favorite races I've ever swam," Wagner said. "I still have three years and I'm just really happy for my whole team."
The biggest news for the Thunder is that both their top swimmers will be back for a second try next year.
All the curses of disqualifications, false starts and other random things Discovery Canyon's dealt with over the years were broken Saturday. Thomas played a part, as did Wagner. Victoria Sanders taking home a second consecutive 3A dive title was a 24-point swing, too.
"I don't even have the words to describe this — it meant everything," Thomas said. "It was so fun and so exciting. I worked so hard.
"I think it shows that if you put your mind to anything, you can finish it, just like I did. It's very mental and our attitude pushed us and helped us all year."
The bunch fell to Evergreen's fourth consecutive state title run. It learned from it, though, and plans to instill those lessons into another hard offseason and 2022-23 regular season against local 4A and 5A opponents en masse.
You better believe the moon won't be a frowned upon landing spot. Don't blame the Thunder for looking to make more noise next year — floating among the stars when it's all over.
And Nelson will get his chance to float in the pool — a long-honored tradition reserved for the top team.
Final 3A team standings
1. Evergreen (422)
2. Discovery Canyon (358)
3. St. Mary's Academy (264)
4. Liberty Common (263)
5. Holy Family (251)
6. Glenwood Springs (236)
7. Pueblo County (174)
8. Aspen (169)
9. Salida (136)
10. Thompson Valley (126)