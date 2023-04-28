Discovery Canyon Thunder baseball coach Justin Ross has a bit of a love-hate relationship with the freshmen who have contributed to the varsity team this year.

At times, the youngest Thunder players create an enjoyable atmosphere and fun memories. At others, they make his hair fall out, he said.

But with just five seniors on a 17-man roster, a youth movement is in full swing in Discovery Canyon's dugout. And it's being led by one of the most talented freshmen Coach Ross has seen.

Catcher Cole Teltschik has a team-high six home runs on the season and leads the team in batting average at .479, on base percentage at .569, hits with 23 and RBIs with 27, including one game in which he had eight runs batted in.

"It's really been the team, they've been really, really supportive," Teltschik said. "They've had my back and I just felt that I've been able to really try and improve myself."

Seven freshmen have been on the field in a varsity game for 9-7 Discovery Canyon this season, but Teltschik is the only freshman in program history to make the varsity squad outright, Ross said. Beyond the numbers of runners thrown out while stealing bases or homers knocked over the fence, the first words out of Ross' mouth about Teltschik as an athlete were in regard to his character.

"You just don't find, this day and age, very often with teenagers, somebody that is as talented as Cole is, but as humble and as hard working. I think across this entire program, every single player in our program, every single coach in our program, they've never heard Cole be cocky they've never heard him boast," Ross said. "He's the hardest worker on the team and just an incredible team player, incredibly humble and gifted, obviously."

According to Teltschik, Ross saw greatness in him early on as a player for Colorado Baseball Academy, the club team Teltschik has played for since age eight.

Heading into this season, Ross said the upperclassmen members of the Thunder baseball team knew a very talented freshman would join the roster this year. But he wondered if they dismissed it as hype. In any case, the young catcher quickly made believers of his teammates through his attitude and work ethic.

Ross said Teltschik is often the first to rake snow and ice off the field at practice and the first to set up bases. The game in which he had eight RBIs was a lopsided 20-10 loss against league opponent Lutheran on April 18. But Teltschik never stopped swinging.

"I went out there and I was trying to attack fastball(s)," he said. "I felt that we were down and I just wanted to try and get the guys going and try and do something for the team as much as I can."

Ross credits Teltschik's dad and his military background for instilling discipline and drive in catcher.

Teltschik's dad also passed on his love of the game. His father, who was a third basemen in high school in Texas, got Teltschik into the sport at age four. Teltschik and his dad talk baseball 24/7, watching the techniques of professionals and college players alike, while sharing a love for the Houston Astros. While he didn't have the speed his father did as a infielder, he had a better arm and "catcher called (his) name," Teltschik said.

"Those two have been working their butts off on this game since Cole was really young," Ross said. "So just as a catcher, blocking balls, receiving, being able to get some strikes that maybe are a little bit outside the zone just by the way he's able to receive the baseball. ... He's thrown out a higher percentage of baserunners than I've ever had a catcher throw out."

The major goal for Teltschik is to play Division-I baseball, preferably at his parents alma mater of Texas A&M.

Discovery Canyon graduated nine seniors last season so the influx of capable freshmen is welcome. Ross hopes that these younger players can get the program to a place where the team is competing at a high level, especially in a conference that features Lutheran, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain.

But mostly, Ross just wants to get the best out of his talented lineup. He's already getting plenty from a freshman catcher whose understanding of the game is beyond his years.

"(Baseball) is a game of failure and I love that you have to be mentally and I just love that once you find out a way to be mentally strong, you find more success and it's a good life skill," Teltschik said. "The best players in the world, they succeed three out of every 10 times. And so you have to be really mentally strong to not let the failure get to your head."