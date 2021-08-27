MONUMENT — There were nerves all around for Discovery Canyon in a tense-for-a-half season opener.
Coach Shawn Mitchell was sweating the lack of production from the new offense he had installed after nearly two decades of running a different system.
Running back Ethan Emmons was just sweating in general, his typical game nerves exaggerated by a new featured role.
A 35-point onslaught turned out to be the fix for the nerves and propelled the Thunder to a 42-21 victory over Lewis-Palmer.
The game had been tied 7-7 with 1:15 remaining in the half when Emmons broke free for a 73-yard touchdown. When the fourth quarter began just 13:15 later on, the game clock the score was 42-7.
“To have Ethan go off like that, we knew he was capable of doing that, that’s why he’s the guy,” Mitchell said. “He’s a dynamic runner, and it’s guys like him and (quarterback) Trevin (Alessio) and some of the other guys who are the reason that we made some of those changes because we wanted to highlight some of our dynamic kids.”
The end result obscured what was an entirely different game for the first half. The Rangers scored first on a Devan Zahl pass to Jackson Harmon, and Discovery Canyon was spinning its wheels in its new look from the shotgun.
Mitchell had run the same option offense out of a tight formation since he was an assistant at Harrison in 2004. The old alignment was too compact to highlight the group of skill players Discovery Canyon now has, so a change was made. But Mitchell had his doubts it was the right move.
“I had those moments in our scrimmage, Week 2,” he said. “I had them in our scrimmage Week 3. And certainly I had them tonight. They score first running essentially our offense from before, right?”
But the game took a sudden turn as the first half wound down. Discovery Canyon thought it had lost a fumble on an errant pitch, but the play was ruled an incomplete forward pass. On the next snap, Emmons ran for a 60-yard score.
The long run boosted the confidence of a player who only suited up three times last year as a sophomore because of various quarantines.
“A lot of extra confidence,” said Emmons, who ran for more than 200 yards. “And definitely the motivation from the team after the runs helped me.”
Emmons opened the second half with another long score on the first drive. Then the Rangers fumbled on their first snap, and Discovery Canyon turned it into points on an Alessio touchdown pass to Matthew Bigari. Two interceptions led to more points, including a return for a score from Bigari.
Lewis-Palmer finally caught its breath and scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“It comes down to turnovers and penalties,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper after a night littered with flags. “Penalties hammered us tonight. I’ve never, ever had that happen to my team.”