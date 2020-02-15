THORNTON - A year ago Discovery Canyon’s Rachel Alexander climbed to the top of the 3A state podium after the state diving title drifted out of her grasp the year before.
Although she had one of the state’s most under-the-radar divers in her own pool, Alexander entered her senior season looking at only her reflection in the waves.
“I really just wanted to compete against myself,” Alexander said.
She had goals for her senior year — lofty ones — but not out of reach for the diver who had been ranked at the top in 3A all season.
Saturday, in her final high school diving meet, she achieved them all.
With a final score of 463.85 Alexander not only claimed her second straight state diving title, but also shattered the Class 3A record by 22.55 points.
She wasn’t alone on the podium, as Discovery Canyon sophomore Victoria Sanders finished second, just 3.05 points behind Alexander.
Alexander’s win was triumphant, so much that Discovery Canyon diving coach Josh Kinney said he could feel she had the title after her second dive in finals.
It was a front full, one and a half — a new dive for Alexander this season.
“I was actually really nervous because I’ve hurt myself several times and this past week at practice I was struggling so hard to make myself do it,” Alexander said, “but I knew that if I just committed to it I could make it happen.”
Sanders placed 15th as a freshman, but Kinney said she had big goals from the start.
“At the beginning of the year we were looking over goals, and she slid a piece of paper over to me, and it said ‘1st,’” Kinney said.
From there Sanders and Alexander dedicated themselves to getting on top of the state podium, and learned a number of new dives to get there.
“We were all working so hard to get new dives to compete here and it was just a really great experience,” Sanders said.
Her final dive of the night — a front two and a half — she scored a 50.4, which marked the third time this season she has earned the same score on the same dive, which helped her to a second-place finish.
“I think that has just been one of the highlights,” Sanders said. "That has been my highest-scoring dive ever and I just felt like all my dives today were the best they could have been.”
With a final score of 460.8, Sanders would have set the 3A state record had it not been for Alexander finishing three points ahead.
But Sanders and Alexander agree that they couldn’t have done it without each other.
“I don’t know that I could be here without Rachel,” Sanders said. “She pushes me to be the best I can be, so this whole thing has just been crazy.”
“She had an incredible season and she honestly made me the diver that I am,” Alexander said. “She was excelling at such a rapid pace, so I was like, I want to do that too.”
Their efforts, along with two top-10 finishes by Noel Clayton in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM, helped Discovery Canyon place 10th.
DCC also placed eighth in the 200 free relay and freshman Zoe Suhajda took fourth in the 500 free in 5:19.55, beating her seed time by 13 seconds.