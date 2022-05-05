AURORA • Practices all year have been intense, but Discovery Canyon boys' volleyball went up yet another notch this week.
The Thunder haven't been met with a ton of competition, and figured Cherokee Trail would be the best yet — they proceeded to go up 9-0 in the match's first set en route to a 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-13) win to advance in the 5A boys' volleyball state tournament Thursday.
They'll play No. 1 Cherry Creek in the second round Friday.
"I don't even know if I expected that good of a start, honestly," coach Wayne Wetherby said. "We played the way we've tried to all year. I knew we could play that well, but it surprised me to start that hot — it was awesome and I knew we were where we needed to be."
Senior Carter Phillips led the new fire from the bench.
In just the first set, after the Thunder forced a Cougar timeout, he flexed and yelled, 'Let's go!' all the way to the bench, where he was greeted with other shouting Thunder fans.
He continued to speak up for the team throughout the match, even throwing a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson furrowed brow toward the bench after every Discovery Canyon block — indicating his team was simply too good.
The fire came in handy when the Thunder met their stiffest test yet, a slim, 18-16 lead in the second set. A 7-4 run ended the threat.
"He just gets our team fired up," senior Josh Livergood said. "It makes the game, even in practice playing against him, so much more competitive. He does a great job of never letting the energy fall."
The competitive fire in practice showed itself along the net.
Discovery Canyon seemingly blocked every other Cherokee Trail hit attempt, all while spreading the offensive load from Livergood to fellow senior Caden Zippwald, all the way to sophomore Jenn Dastrup, who came in during the third set to close it out.
Behind the Thunder, adorned with a sign that read, "DCC Thunder rolling in," was a rapid fan section. Wetherby came in expecting a Cougar home crowd with Cherokee Trail located just down the road, but instead found another energy source.
Friday, and potentially Saturday's matches, will need the same energy. He trusts his team behind the team will oblige.
"They're huge and we talked about that this week, too — that we might not get the fan section we usually get," Wetherby said. "But, we have great parents, and I love what they've brought this year. When they're as loud as they were, it's definitely a help."
A win over the Bruins would put Discovery Canyon in the semifinal match Saturday — a loss sending them into a do-or-die game Friday night.