AURORA — Colorado Springs against everyone.
Discovery Canyon boys’ volleyball represented the only team south of Castle Rock to make the state tournament, dubbed a four seed after a perfect regular season in which the Thunder didn’t drop a set.
After a flawless tournament, they registered the only campaign in state history without a dropped frame en route to a title win Saturday over Cherry Creek, 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-20). A perfect 78-0.
Legend, Cherokee Trail and others — all of which Discovery Canyon swept in the tournament — even came back to root against the Thunder as one unit. In the end, it didn’t matter.
Crowds of students and parents from Lewis-Palmer to Rampart and every District 20 and 38 school in between drowned them out — with waves of additional fans pouring in after learning of the team's final berth earlier in the day.
“The sport in Colorado Springs is growing, and we wanted to show that,” senior Josh Livergood said. “Even from last year, not having a team, to this year having a perfect season. We’re not to be overlooked and we’re deserving of being here. We showed that today.”
Six years ago, Team Colorado Volleyball (TCV) was established in Colorado Springs. It was the first in the whole city, a far cry from the bevy of teams in the Denver area. Even now, just three club programs exist, but TCV and Hot Shots’ players were strewn all across the Thunder roster.
The first perfect season in Colorado boys’ volleyball’s short history is complete. @ThndrSports wins 3-0, the final set 25-20 over Cherry Creek. State champions #copreps pic.twitter.com/3ZmWQ3BM3p— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 7, 2022
Club, and even fellow high school coaches, came in support of the Thunder. It was a title the players knew meant something to the whole city.
The team was made of players who loved one another. When the Bruins battled to keep things close to start each set, they rallied together to pull away — including a 6-0 run in the third set to shut the door for good.
It may have been most present before the game, though.
Senior Caden Zippwald, largely in charge of leading the team, dropped to a knee and touched his nose. His teammates, one by one, did the same until just one remained standing. Then, it was time for a little lighthearted game of tag.
The team never crumbled under the pressure of a perfect season, because it wasn’t about the record.
“The pressure didn’t really hit until this tournament, really,” Zippwald said. “We’ve been by one another’s side all season and it never stopped. Not in this tournament, either.”
The Bruins tried seemingly everything to overcome the Thunder wave.
Different lineups, different hitting styles and even putting in maximum size — three Bruins taller than the largest member of Discovery Canyon — weren’t able to stop them.
As each adjustment was made, similar to the two teams' first matchup Friday, coach Wayne Wetherby’s roster gained confidence. The hair pulling and opposing faces turning the same shade of the Cherry Creek ombre jerseys was fuel to the Thunder fire.
“We just knew they’d be more aggressive and more mad today,” Wetherby said. “We had to adjust some to them, too, but our guys did it. That’s the character of my guys. Their comfort with one another made all the difference in the world, especially with everyone against us.”
In the end, the Thunder downed Arapahoe, Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek twice and Legend — all teams they'd never played before. Conversely, each of those squads had seen one another already.
Discovery Canyon came into the tournament blind, outside of short clips of film. But other teams had the same amount of information on how to stop the Thunder.
When the Bruins' block dominated early, the Thunder stuck with it, going right at the size of Cherry Creek. By the third set, the fatigue of three matches in one day had begun to show itself for the local club.
Senior Jonathan Ellis rose up once more, with one point left to win a title, and the mission was finally over. He went right at Cherry Creek's tallest player — the tallest in the entire tournament — and downed it.
"We did it," Zippwald said of his final thoughts. "We had this perfect season, and I felt like we all saw it coming, but today was a grind — two games in one day for the first time this tournament. But we've been grinding all season."