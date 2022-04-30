Discovery Canyon senior libero Aivan McCrary won't back down from a challenge.
Every day, he faces senior hitters, Josh Livergood and Caden Zippwald, so when the Thunder faced off with Arapahoe in the boys' volleyball regionals, their leading hitter Jackson Lane was just another walk in the park. He was part of a standout effort to down the Warriors, 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-15), and advance to the state tournament against Cherokee Trail.
"I get a lot of practice fielding those hard hits," McCrary said. "I'm ready to help with any hitters we face. I love getting digs and helping out my team — that's what I do and it's my favorite."
In the first set, Lane found his avenue to success.
Down 19-14, the Warriors stormed back behind multiple kills off the hitter's right hand. Then, Livergood stepped up.
He made a block, then dove for a save to take the set.
Just one frame later, it was McCrary fielding a hit attempt so hard it left both his arms tinted red for the rest of the set — keying a run that allowed Zippwald to notch three consecutive aces to go up 24-13 before the Thunder closed it out soon after.
The Thunder leaders were needed in big moments, and each stepped up.
"Our leaders stepping up just brings up the level of the rest of our team," coach Wayne Wetherby said. "When they see those guys banging balls and going for it, it pumps them up.
"When Aivan grabs a big dig, it does the same thing. He brings tenacity and he goes after everything — he's relentless."
Once Discovery Canyon went up 2-0, Wetherby began to mix it up. Livergood and Zippwald often took to the bench to allow other players to get big-game experience.
The Thunder have played 66 sets this season across 23 matches. Each has been a win, leaving the team without a blemish heading to Overland High School next week for the double-elimination, state tournament.
But, that doesn't mean they haven't fielded a deficit before — at least on a boys' volleyball court. Many of the team's stars have played together in club, despite several spread out between District 20 and 38 schools.
What's more, they've scrimmaged in practice — to the point that teammates get heated with one another, encompassing the team's competitive spirit and raising the skill level of each player.
Cherokee Trail may await the Thunder, but they're more focused on what awaits in practice. That's when the growth to become a state title contender occurs.
"Even though we come from different schools, a lot of them have played together," Wetherby said. "We haven't been losing this year, but I've watched their club matches when they face that situation.
"These guys are calm and composed, and when things get tough, I think I get more nervous than they do. They come into the huddle and just laser focus when they get back out there."