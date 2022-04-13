Gavin Sheyda is in lane four, just behind a Doherty swimmer. As his arms move in and out of the water, his Discovery Canyon teammates cheer from the side of the pool. They’ve been loud throughout the meet, shouting encouragements that echo off the bleachers.
And as Sheyda gains on his opponent, the cheers get louder. Finally, he’s even, and then, his fingers touch the wall first.
Sheyda’s race, the 100-yard freestyle, is one of many events won by DCC. The Thunder defeated Doherty, 95-71, on Wednesday at Liberty High School.
“We swam solid,” coach Joe Fanthorp said. “The kids are pretty tired. We are working pretty hard right now, so I didn’t expect anything crazy, but we showed up and raced. That is really what matters.”
From the opening event to the last, the Thunder swimmers outside of the pool were just as involved as those in it.
According to Fanthorp, that support is especially important during this stretch of the season, when it’s easy for exhaustion to creep up.
“This time of the year is tough,” he said. “It’s a lot of racing and they had a big weekend last weekend, so we are tired.”
But the DCC swimmers don’t take a minute off during a meet. Midway through the events, when Aiden Coon stepped up to dive, the Thunder lined the pool. Coon is his team’s lone diver, but when he is competing, the Thunder make sure he knows he’s not alone.
“It’s great for them to know they have people behind them,” Fanthorp said. “There’s something that is important, not just for themselves. That gives them a little bit of an extra push to finish.”
Led by three seniors — Coon, Riley Tichenor and Quintin McCarty — DCC is 4-2 on the season.
The senior class has been in the pool for DCC for three seasons — it would have been four if not for COVID — and according to Fanthorp, the camaraderie his team shows starts with them.
“They are really committed veterans and they support the younger guys,” Fanthorp said. “They do a really nice job of identifying what the younger guys need and they bring each other up.”
Some teams, Fanthorp says, have contention between the various classes. That’s not the case with DCC.
”They race for each other,” he said. “They are really, really motivated. They want to do well for each other, and they want to see everyone succeed. That brings the overall level of the team up."