Wayne Wetherby wiped his hands and brow after his team's loss to Greeley Central earlier this month.

It was the first defeat in Discovery Canyon's volleyball program history after 40 consecutive wins to start the sanctioned sport at the school in northern Colorado Springs. Wetherby's team didn't even drop its first set until the second bout this year against Bear Creek. The coach's relief came when the streak finally ended, though.

A 3-0 win over Coronado on Wednesday at home showed how much the team has improved with its new pieces, even since it dropped that 3-2 match to Greeley Central.

"I really didn't know quite how good we would be after our first five matches," Wetherby said. "This team has had to battle and pull things out, which last year's didn't have that as much.

"Rather have a loss than (early), rather than later on in the year. Going undefeated and winning every set isn't our ultimate goal. And we'll take whatever road it takes to get to a state championship again."

The names have changed, nearly across the board for the Thunder.

Out are Caden Zippwald and Josh Livergood — arguably the state, and the team's best two hitters last year. And in is junior Brady Dastrup and alongside him is senior Ty Heater. Setter, junior Tyler Sack is also the team's solo setter this year after being in a three-man rotation last year.

Each of the three played roles in last year's state run. But now they are being asked to play the roles.

Dastrup's swings worked well on Wednesday as the Thunder rode out to a 14-5 lead in the third set and a lesser, 12-4 lead in the second. While the Cougars saw their communication fizzle, just as the Thunder's did against Greeley Central, it was the host team that kept things calm.

The main cog was right in the middle, in the form of the team's facilitator.

"I've played with the guys from last year, and even this year for a really long time in volleyball," Sack said. "I was comfortable, but I got more mature and worked really hard in club this offseason. We get calm from each other and really push hard to be the best in practice. Once matches come, we really know what to do."

Those have been altered in the last two weeks, too.

Practices have shifted from Wetherby giving directions to where the roster gives the practice plan. The focus has shifted to refinement with the state tournament less than a month away.

Greeley Central put the first dent in the Discovery Canyon armor.

Dastrup pounded it right back out, as he's prone to do with volleyballs. He and the Thunder are looking to make sure the loss pays ultimate dividends because in Wetherby's mind, it was needed anyway.