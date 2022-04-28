The Thunder take advantage of the rain.
When Discovery Canyon baseball sees a miscue, it sees an opportunity — whether that be an error, a dropped third strike or even a misplaced pitch deep in a count. Doherty was the latest victim to the strategy Thursday in an 11-5 win for the visiting Thunder.
Seniors Cameron Whittle and Cooper Babcock combined for five hits and four runs driven in from the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup, respectively. Patience is what delivered in the end.
"When we put it in play, good things happen," Whittle said. "We rally together and put our chemistry in to turn things around when we need to."
Coach Justin Ross encourages his hitters to go one step further — hunt a single pitch, wherever your sweet spot may be. It doesn't mean every at-bat will feature a grooved fastball, but it means they can drive pitch counts up.
In the first four innings, the Thunder forced Spartan junior Diego Gonzalez to throw 101 pitches. He struck out seven, but also put four on base via walk or hit by pitch.
The sixth inning is when all the waiting paid off. Tied, 5-5, Discovery Canyon lopped on six runs — an outburst led by three walks and three subsequent singles.
Whittle and Babcock had two of the singles, while pitching standouts, seniors Nick Marburger and Jonah Johnson, had the others late in the frame.
"We want our guys to be locked in early in the count, but also have the discipline to watch pitches," Ross said. "If you roll the dice, you'll often see something better late in the count. We've been working on it since December.
"In the first few innings, we didn't do it as well as we did later in the game."
The game plan isn't concrete, though. Against Cheyenne Mountain earlier in the year, the Thunder were implored to chase fastballs early, and not get behind to fall prey to breaking balls.
Before each game, the coaching staff scouts the upcoming opponent — who their pitchers are, what type of pitch counts they conjure up and when they're most vulnerable.
Not to mention, Discovery Canyon forced Doherty to use its other top pitcher, senior Jake Corsi. He'll be able to pitch Saturday, but it won't be on the usual rest.
"We think Doherty is super gritty and has great athletes," Ross said. "The approach for us is to be patient and force them to use a lot of their bullpen. We'll see if we can capitalize on that Saturday."
Doherty will travel to Discovery Canyon Saturday before the Thunder face a two-game set against Fountain-Fort Carson.
Whittle and company don't count themselves out of the hunt for a postseason, even if their hunt for pitches has less urgency.
It's all part of the plan.