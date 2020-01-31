Moore, who entered averaging 18.3 points per game, has seen the defense a few times this season but no team ran it as well as Widefield, which limited the senior to three points.
“They definitely ran the tightest one I’ve seen,” Moore said. “I couldn’t get open whatsoever. I worked my butt off.”
With Moore under tight watch, the rest of the Tigers struggled at the start.
“We got all the looks we could want at the rim, and sometimes the rim feels like the size of a pingpong ball,” Tiger coach Dan Heath said. “They just stayed believing in what they were doing.”
Widefield led 7-4 after the first quarter and scored the first seven points of the second quarter to lead by 10 midway through the second quarter.
“They kept yelling out ‘Number 11, number 11’,” sophomore Emily Till said noting Moore’s jersey number. “At that moment, I kinda realized that this is my game ... where I have to step up for the team.”
After some early misses, Till found a sweet spot between the two Widefield defenders atop the box and went to work, and the Tigers quickly erased a 17-10 halftime deficit thanks to a balanced offense and stellar defense.
Jackson finished a laup a couple of minutes into the third quarter, but Cañon City held the hosts scoreless for the final 13-plus minutes.
“Their energy stayed up on defense, so it created some easy points for us,” Heath said. “It was a night we needed ‘em.”
Roll scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half, while Moore’s only points came on a 3-pointer that tied it at 19, part of Cañon City’s 26-0 run to end the game.
“They were covering her tonight, so it gave me an opportunity to step up,” Roll said.
Kate Tedquist added nine points and Madelyn Ley added six.
“Our team, it’s so all-around that if you shut me down we have four other people on the court that are going to put it in the hoop,” Moore said.
With leading scorer Liliani Krause dressed in street clothes, Widefield was led by Knikita Slaght’s eight points, all scored in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
The win saw the Tigers improve to 9-0 in league play ahead of a stretch that sees Cañon City play at The Classical Academy and Harrison, two of the other top teams in the league, before a home game against Sierra. The Stallions only league loss came when Cañon City won 64-57 on the Stallions’ home court with four Tigers in double figures.
“We have plenty of girls who can get the ball in the bucket. It just wasn’t going in for anybody at the start of the game,” Heath said.
Sam and Josephine Howery have grown up playing basketball together in their backyard. Now, the siblings are both having successful seasons as players on St. Mary's High School basketball teams. (Video by Skyler Ballard)