In a game where Rampart struggled to find any life early on, one play changed the Rams’ fortunes.

Trailing by two scores in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Doherty, the Rams had just fumbled, giving the Spartans possession at their own 5 before their turning point.

On the first play of Doherty’s drive, senior linebacker Damian Carrera and junior linebacker Camden Bruns found openings and stopped a Spartan carrier in the end zone for a safety — Rampart’s first points of the game.

From there, Rampart’s game flowed better, helping the Rams win 28-18.

“It was huge for us. It really shifted the momentum, and we really got on top after that.”

It was all Doherty early on.

The Spartans scored on their second drive of the game when Leland Frescaz found Solomon Latimer for a touchdown. Then, fullback Brian Valdez ran for a 30-yard score to make it 12-0.

Between those early touchdowns, Rampart losing the penalty battle and a couple of turnovers, not much went right in the first quarter and a half for the Rams.

That’s what makes Rampart’s comeback even more impressive.

“We talk a lot about ‘next play,’” Rampart coach Rob Royer said. “There were some bad plays, and our kids were able to not dwell on the past. I’m super proud of them.”

Maciu Ramaqa scored Rampart’s first touchdown minutes after the safety, closing the deficit to 12-8. Both Rampart and Doherty scored once more before halftime, sending Doherty to the break with an 18-14 lead.

Rampart scored just a minute into the second half, giving the Rams’ their first lead — one they never surrendered.

Much of that is thanks to Rampart’s defense. The Rams held Doherty scoreless in the second half, despite the Spartans crossing into Rampart territory multiple times.

“We could tell that they were tired,” Carrera said. “We were tired too, but the motto for our team is ‘grit,’ and we had more grit than they had. We pushed through.”

Ramaqa scored on a run up the middle with just three minutes left in the game, icing the Rams’ win.

As Royer reflected on the game, he acknowledged that the late-game spark might not have been there if not for Carrera’s defensive heroic play in the second quarter.

“We’ve talked about dealing with adversity all summer and all fall, and that gave us a little spirit,” Royer said. “We talk about grit all the time, and we had a chance to show it tonight.

Doherty is 0-2 with the loss. The Spartans fell 38-3 to Castle View in Week 1.

For Rampart, it’s a 2-0 start. The Rams beat Coronado 49-6 in Week 1 before a closer, come-from-behind win in Week 2.

With the brunt of the schedule — games against Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge and Vista Ridge — still remaining, Royer doesn’t want his squad to look too far ahead.

“I think the one thing that this summer and fall has taught us is to focus on the present,” Royer said. “For 24 hours, this will be a very good win for us. Come tomorrow, we’ll watch some film and move on.”