Cheyenne Mountain golfers heard the comments — before, during and especially after the 4A boys’ championship. They’d only won, people said, because they were on their home course.
Coach John Carricato said the 2020 event was moved to the Country Club of Colorado. On familiar soil, Cheyenne Mountain overtook first-round leader Mullen and bagged its first boys’ team title since 2004.
Opponents’ excuses were frustrating. Now they’re fuel.
“We're not afraid to hand it to them again this year at a different course,” said Campbell Grage, a rising senior and the team captain.
Cheyenne Mountain graduated only one member of its championship team, made up of Carter Surofchek, Connor Moberly, Thomas Herholtz and Grage. Nine of 14 varsity players return.
As its title defense began, Carricato urged the team to move on.
“'Hey, congratulations on being the defending state champions,’” he recalled telling them. “'That's the last time you’re going to hear it.’”
They might not have needed it all.
“They've got something to prove,” Carricato said.
Debuting a new school mascot, the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks took full advantage of the week before school started and drove up and down I-25.
Grage played in three of four tournaments the first week, including the Doherty Spartan Invitational. Cheyenne Mountain won the tournament, finishing two strokes ahead of Regis Jesuit and seven ahead of third-place Liberty.
Then came the Sun Devil Invitational at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora and the Eagle Classic at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield.
“I love it,” Grage said of the busy schedule. “It's been great. We’ve done really well as a team.”
Herholtz in particular has “come out of the gate real fast,” Carricato said. He already has a first-place individual finish under his belt – Tuesday's shared victory at the Cherry Creek Invitational at Buffalo Run Golf Course.
Liberty’s Hayden Woelk, who won the individual title at the Spartan Invitational, is one to watch locally. Carricato expects the Lancers to make noise in the league, along with Pine Creek. Palmer Ridge, he said, looks to be rebounding.
There’s a break before the Red-Tailed Hawks’ next tournaments Aug. 23, when they’re scheduled to take part in the Kadet Invitational at Air Force. Later on, back-to-back titles would hammer the point home.
“You have an expectation you sort of have to live up to, which I think everyone on my team enjoys because we play better when we have some pressure on us,” Grage said.