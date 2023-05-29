Athletes from several Pikes Peak Region schools will likely be in the hunt at the CHSAA girls golf state championships.

4A is the area’s strongest class, as Discovery Canyon is ranked as the No. 2 team.

Emily Cheng, a senior, had the area’s best finish at last year’s state tournament, shooting 79 and 76 to finish tied for fifth individually. Cheng enters this year’s tourney with the No. 6 individual ranking.

Teammates Anna Mettler and Lauren Jaworowski also competed at state in 2022, helping DCC finish third as a team. Sophomore Makenna Shank will join Cheng, Mettler and Jaworowski at this year’s tournament in Thornton.

From Cheyenne Mountain, Ava Schroeder is the highest-ranked individual player. With a 1.253 iWR, Schroeder is the No. 2 player in 4A. (iWR is a rating system used by iWanamaker that calculates a player’s rank by taking gross scores, course ratings and slope ratings into account).

A senior and South Dakota signee, Schroeder finished tied for seventh individually at state last year.

As a team, the Red-Tailed Hawks enter state ranked No. 6.

DCC and Cheyenne Mountain are the area’s top-ranked teams, but Air Academy senior Kya Shatzer is also in the top 10 individually. She finished 20th at state a year ago and has led the Kadets to a No. 10 ranking this season.

In 3A, Manitou Springs has the area’s highest-ranked players.

Senior Tyler Parratt is ranked No. 30, while teammates Anna Apotheker and Madison Sharon are No. 74 and 75, respectively. Parratt and Sharon both competed at last year’s tournament.

St. Mary’s Academy junior Maddy Bante is the class’ top golfer, and she helped lead the school to a state title last year.

Denver area schools largely dominate the 5A rank.

Doherty’s Lauren Kachel is the area’s top individual player at No. 38. Just behind her is Pine Creek’s Annette Parker at No. 40.

Team wise, Pine Creek is ranked No. 12 in 5A. Valor Christian enters as the team favorite with a team iWR rating of 16.675.