Rampart senior Noah Gandley catches his breath after he finishes first in the boys' cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Racers compete in the girls' cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The race was the first meet Liberty High School has hosted. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Rampart senior Ben Collin and Liberty senior Oscar Goll compete during the boys' cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The race was the first meet Liberty High School has hosted. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon senior Loren Linnenberger finishes in first place during the girls' cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The race was the first meet Liberty High School has hosted. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
People cheer on racers at the finish line during the boys' cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The race was the first meet Liberty High School has hosted. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
There’s a first time for everything, and Thursday’s cross-country meet at Liberty was no exception.
Under sweltering late-August heat, a starting pistol rang out marking the first cross-country race on Liberty’s campus.
About 17 minutes and 13 seconds later, Rampart senior Noah Gandley crossed the finish line, marking his first high school cross-country win.
“Honestly it’s just a confidence builder,” Gandley said. “All the hard work during the summer is paying off. It was just about the win today because the course was pretty tough so I was just trying to put myself out there and give myself an honest shot.”
Gandley was chased by teammate Ben Conlin who crossed just 5.1 seconds behind, followed by Liberty’s Caleb Mann (17:55) and Benjamin Townsend (18:16).
Gandley and Conlin traded places through the second half of the race, but with about 300 meters to go, Gandley kicked down a small hill to create separation as he approached the finish line.
“I kind of knew that I had it in me, and I was like, ‘You know, this is it, I have a really good chance right here so I need to go for it,’” Gandley said.
The challenging course features transitions from grass to concrete, dirt and mud and more, but Lancer coach Jeremy Strom said coaches and athletes appreciated the difficulty.
“This course really gives a broader sense of cross-country, compared to a fast road course,” Strom said. “It has a little bit of everything.”
Rampart boys took home the team title, defeating Liberty by just two points. Four of Rampart’s five scorers placed in the top 10 with Will Parsons finishing in fifth (18:23) and Sean Parker placing eighth (18:52). Liberty placed all five of its scorers in the top 15.
Following Mann and Townsend was Oscar Goll in sixth (18:24), James Mulcahey in 12th (19:29) and Noah Schneiderman in 14th (19:45).
Rampart and Liberty each have high expectations for individual runners and a team showing at state this October, but while a good day on a challenging course is a cherry on top, there’s still a lot of season left to run.
“It’s nice to carry momentum rather than build it, but we have the hardest work in front of us still,” said Rampart coach Robert Young. “The biggest component is staying healthy and doing the things we need to do so that the training we’re doing brings us to where we need to be.”
Pine Creek placed third, followed by Doherty, Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge.
Discovery Canyon senior Loren Linnenberger took home the individual girls’ title with a time of 20:31 — more than 35 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Kayle Anderson of Pine Creek.
The Thunder had all five scorers place in the top 11, led by Linnenberger. Emma Lindsey placed fourth (22:40) followed by Morgan Willard (6th, 23:43), Danica Bishop (8th, 23:56) and Annika Hammerqist (11th, 24:21).
Pine Creek had three runners finish in the top five with Lauren Boutelle taking third (21:12) and Natalie Buchanan placing fifth (23:33). The Eagles took second in the girls’ team race, followed by Rampart, Doherty, Palmer Ridge and Liberty.
