David Moore III sent out a warning earlier this week. On Twitter, he posted a picture of someone removing a cast on his hand and simply stated: "I get my weapon back!"

On Friday night, he showed he's a threat.

The senior running back finished with four touchdowns and 191 yards (unofficially) on just eight touches, all in the first half, to lead the top-ranked Eagles to a 48-13 win over No. 16 Longmont in a Class 4A state playoffs opener at Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium.

With those numbers, he eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing in one season for the first time and put his high school career total at 7,042 yards, enough for sixth in the state's all-time list. And just think, he said on Twitter that he was playing the previous four games with "only 1 hand."

But after the game, Moore didn't want to talk about himself.

"I just want to say congrats to my team, my coaches," he said. "They executed very well. Coach gave us a game plan and we executed it."

From a spectator's perspective, the game plan apparently was to come out roaring. It took just one minute for the Eagles (10-1) to score, thanks to Moore's 41-yard TD run.

The game was over in the second quarter — evident by a running clock with about four minutes left. The majority of the Eagles' starting lineup was restricted to the sideline after that point.

Pine Creek led 42-0 at halftime.

With about four minutes left in the second half, Moore scored his fourth and final TD — a 54-yarder — to enforce the mercy rule and a running clock.

Quarterback Gavin Herberg tossed two first-half touchdown scores on a night arguably overshadowed by his running back. But Moore also got some help from the Pine Creek defense, which frustrated Longmont (6-5) throughout the night.

In the second half, the Eagles sat their starters and allowed their reserves to play.

"Obviously, you enjoy and you go onto the next week," Pine Creek coach Todd Miller said. "Our next game is our most important game."

The Eagles, who last won the state title in 2016, will play the winner of Saturday's first-round game between No. 8 Skyline and No. 9 Ponderosa.