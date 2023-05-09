Dave Adams will only do "finger math" if he needs to.

When asked how many years he’s been at Cheyenne Mountain he’ll do the calculation on his hands before telling you 36 years. When asked how many times he has had a freshman in each of his singles’ slots, he can tell you without much thought: It’s never happened before.

The Red-Tailed Hawks have won numerous titles under coach Adams, but the challenge this time required some help. Sophie Zhou, Alyssa Sadri and Saffron Heroldt combined to go 40-8 this season across the three singles spots, and he enlisted his seniors and juniors to mentor the group of three starting back in the fall. Zhou also received some guidance from her older, state-champion brother Steven.

Seniors Brooke Ballenger and Hannah Koury are the captains. They help put together team dinners and lunches after events, given rides to the younger players and wiped away the first-year tears that may come from some early career losses. When Heroldt has questions about America as a student from South Africa, they have those answers, too.

The combination of youth and experience is a new one for Adams, but one that he hasn’t seen reason to question. The freshmen rose to the top through practice-to-practice competitions, and their energy has allowed the other athletes across the roster to get a jolt.

“I think these girls have just brought a new energy and they’ve just been the perfect players to coach, they're such a pleasure,” Adams said. “Not everything they do is perfect, but they have the right mindset and they care about getting better, and will do whatever they can to fix things when you bring them up. That’s a great place to start.”

It's a coincidence, then, that the first for Adams is also first for the girls' team. The new state tournament is split into team and individual brackets, with the two events even overlapping at times. All this while preparing for the 5 a.m. alarm on Thursday to get up and head to Pueblo City Park for a chance at individual glory.

Just as the freshman trio learns the ropes of high school tennis, the juniors and seniors are learning a new way to finalize a season. Last year, they simply outdueled the teams at the individual tournament and collected the most points because of it. Points are gone, and the only ones that matter now are the seven available at the start of the duel — a win equals a point, effectively. First one to 4 points wins.

"It feels like more pressure, because every match counts in the team tournament. There are no playbacks — if you win, you win and if you don't, you don't," Koury said. "It's all about finding that focus and balance, and we've all been together in figuring that out. The individual is very similar though."

Individual finals this weekend aren't anything he hasn't faced before, but winning a team tournament is a new challenge for Adams. That, on top of the test he faced when figuring out an 11-girl lineup that included three freshmen in singles and a fourth in doubles.

The older group will do its best to make the individual tournament feel big, even if the finger math isn't needed to calculate a team champion anymore. That's the formula the team's cooked up this year to battle its rarity.

It's all part of what has kept Adams coming back since 1987.

Individual tennis state qualifiers

3A - Memorial Park, Colorado Springs

No. 1 singles

Jordan VanManen, senior, Vanguard

Olivia Davolos, sophomore, St. Mary's

No. 2 singles

Christina Fernandez, senior, Fountain Valley

Ainsley Skur, senior, Vanguard

No. 3 singles

Mei Sather, sophomore, Fountain Valley

Hailey Blanchard, senior, Vanguard

No. 1 doubles

Jillian Harrison, junior/Grace Messner, junior, Vanguard

Eva Mucino, sophomore/Trayee Reddy, sophomore, Fountain Valley

No. 2 doubles

Ciera Hale, senior/Adelaide Evans, junior, Vanguard

No. 3 doubles

Hannah Momber, junior/Adhista Eadala, junior, Colorado Springs School

Emily Buckwalter, junior/Yining Zhang, sophomore, Vanguard

No. 4 doubles

Axelle Menguin, sophomore/Anisa Quddus, junior, Fountain Valley

Sydney Buesser, senior/Jaliyah Cantillo, senior, Vanguard

4A - City Park, Pueblo

No. 1 singles

Haylee Hussmann, junior, Air Academy

Sophie Zhou, freshman, Cheyenne Mountain

Scarlet Leifer, senior, Coronado

Ellie Flinn, senior, Lewis-Palmer

Alexis Ellison, senior, Palmer Ridge

No. 2 singles

Tavia Kiser, sophomore, Air Academy

Alyssa Sadri, freshman, Cheyenne Mountain

Lannie Wilson, senior, Discovery Canyon

Maddie Thompson, senior, Lewis-Palmer

Ulla Schultz, sophomore, Palmer Ridge

No. 3 singles

Lily Kate Fackelman, freshman, Air Academy

Saffron Heroldt, freshman, Cheyenne Mountain

Hannah Ringstrom, sophomore, Discovery Canyon

Meadow Humbert, junior, Lewis-Palmer

Juliya Yuskiv, sophomore, Palmer Ridge

No. 1 doubles

Molly Wells, junior/Madelyn Chang, sophomore, Air Academy

Jocelyn Kelly, junior/Rose Katen, freshman, Cheyenne Mountain

Ashleigh Sincock, senior/Caroline Marshall, junior, Discovery Canyon

Tayla Heritsch, junior/Alex Milner, sophomore, Lewis-Palmer

No. 2 doubles

Tessa Stahnke, senior/Ashlyn Denny, senior, Air Academy

Brooke Ballenger, senior/Hope Lewis, senior, Cheyenne Mountain

Carly Creps, sophomore/Audrey Wolff, freshman, Discovery Canyon

Madison Dodge, junior/Alysee Abbott, junior, Lewis-Palmer

No. 3 doubles

Karis Plankeel, senior/Bronwyn Whisenaut, freshman, Air Academy

Hannah Koury, senior/Katie Delich, senior, Cheyenne Mountain

Ellie Ackerman, sophomore/Kate Oliger, sophomore, Lewis-Palmer

No. 4 doubles

Nola Bender, sophomore/Carly Halemartin, sophomore, Air Academy

Daisy Hodsdon, junior/Shea Devanny, junior, Cheyenne Mountain

Laena Linnenburger, sophomore/Lily Gruber, sophomore, Discovery Canyon

Karlynn Aoki, sophomore/Kristina Cozzolino, sophomore, Lewis-Palmer

Mei-Li Mikos, junior/Rhian Wiltz, freshman, Palmer Ridge

5A - City Park, Denver

No. 2 singles

Keelin Sills, sophomore, Pine Creek

No. 3 singles

Ellie Ruge, sophomore, Pine Creek

No. 3 doubles

Victoria Darling, freshman/Kenzie Cameron, freshman, Pine Creek

No. 4 doubles

Ava Ewald, senior/Shayna Kudumula, freshman, Pine Creek