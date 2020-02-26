Doherty coach Eric Steinert said his Spartans "live and die" by their 6-foot-10 senior Lucas Moerman.
And with the game-winning shot in reach in a 5A first-round playoff game against Dakota Ridge, Steinert stuck to his word, drawing up a play for Moerman they’ve run dozens of times before.
Moerman with the ball in the key, turns to his left and tosses up a fadeaway.
The ball spins around the inside lip of the rim.
Bounce. Bounce. And out.
Dakota Ridge’s Taeshaud Jackson, who had the coverage on Moerman’s shot, pulls down the rebound and races down the court. With no time left Jackson releases the layup.
Jubilation.
Pause. Referees confirm.
Insanity.
The No. 42 Dakota Ridge Eagles upset No. 24 Doherty 51-49.
The Spartans had no answer for Dakota Ridge’s 6-5 forward Jackson, who finished with 14 points.
“We really didn’t have an answer for him late. He really impacted the game on that backside and he really killed us on rebounding,” Steinert said. “We were going to give him a step and challenge him to shoot but to his credit he didn’t take the bait and he didn’t waste opportunities taking jump shots.”
Steinert said regardless of the outcome and Moerman’s uncharacteristic miss, he wouldn’t have wanted the ball in anyone else's hands.
“It was a play that we believe in and we wanted to get the ball to Lucas to win the game,” Steinert said. “I’ll sleep well knowing that Lucas took our last shot and it was a good look.”
Moerman, who is committed to play basketball at Air Force, finished with a team-high 16 points, followed by Schafer Reichart with 15.
Moerman finished his last two seasons with a double-double average, but said he will hold on to the feeling of Wednesday’s loss and use it as motivation at the next level.
“This feeling of losing I’m always going to remember, and I’m going to take that through life and learn from it,” Moerman said. “It lets you see the scope of things and it’s definitely a little bit of motivation for what it feels like to lose big games and what it takes to win big games. You can see the little plays throughout the game that lead to a win. The little things like that teach you deeper things about the game that I will bring to the next level.”
Jackson said the Eagles walked into Doherty’s gym on Wednesday ready to prove the doubters wrong.
“Everybody counting us out and nobody was expecting us to come in here in win,” Jackson said. “People were doubting us but we really bought in all week at practice in our game plan and we pulled through and we won.”
Jackson also knew he had to get the ball in his hands when the rebound came down in the final seconds.
“I knew I had to make that play and it was going to come down to me,” Jackson said. “I was definitely nervous, I wasn’t sure if he was going to call no shot, but once he called it good it was definitely a joyful moment right there knowing that we won the game.”
Dakota Ridge junior Gino Corridori finished with a game-high 18 points and Brayden Rhoades had 11, including nine points all on 3-pointers in the second quarter, which helped the Eagles eliminate a seven-point deficit.
Dakota Ridge moves on to the 5A second round to face No. 9 Columbine on Saturday.