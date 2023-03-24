Former Vanguard star Nique Clifford chose the CU Buffs because, he believed, it was his best route to chase his dreams.

That opinion has changed.

After starting in 33 of his 35 appearances as a junior, the 6-foot-6 guard elected to enter the transfer portal Thursday, and his motivation is for a "new opportunity" with the ultimate goal of one day becoming a pro.

"I felt like I had to do what's best for me and my goals of reaching the NBA," Clifford said. "I didn't feel like I could achieve that from CU."

This season as a Buffalo, Clifford contributed in multiple ways, including 5.9 points per game. He was second on the team with 20 blocks a year after tying for the team lead with Jabari Walker, who now plays for the NBA's Trail Blazers.

Walker is part of a five-man group of Buffs currently playing in the NBA. Spencer Dinwiddie, Alec Burks, Derrick White and McKinley Wright IV are all on rosters. Tyler Bey, George King, Andre Roberson, Cory Higgins and Xavier Silas are also Colorado players who've been drafted into the league since 2011.

Opportunities on offense were limited, though, as Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson were tasked with the majority of Colorado's scoring load — both finished first and second, respectively in field goal attempts and tied for the team lead in scoring at 15.9 points per game.

After three years, Clifford felt a new locale could be the solution to obstacles faced in Boulder.

"I just felt like I needed a fresh start and a new opportunity," Clifford told The Gazette. "I wasn't able to fully be myself at CU, especially this year. (I) dealt with a lot of things mentally this year, on and off the court, so that played a factor."

Quincy Allen, a 6-8 wing, and Lawson Lovering, a 7-1 center, also are in the transfer portal for the Buffs after they finished the season with an 18-17 record. A win in the Pac-12 tournament over Washington and another in the NIT over Seton Hall made up CU's postseason success.

Through the struggles, Clifford believes his Colorado stint will pay off.

"It was a tough decision but I appreciated my time at CU," he said. "(I) learned a lot, regardless of the struggles."

Clifford will have two more years of eligibility if he uses a COVID year, and due to first-time transfer rules will be eligible to play immediately wherever he eventually goes.