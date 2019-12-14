Palmer Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister needed just one offer to find his place in college football.
Colorado State University.
But the last two weeks has been uncertain for McAllister and CSU fans with the departure of coach Mike Bobo, who left the university in a "mutually agreed to separation agreement" with a $1.825 million guarantee in three annual installments until 2022. Bobo was 28-35 in five seasons with the Rams, including a 4-8 finish in 2019.
Tuesday CSU announced the hire of Steve Addazio as the 23rd football coach at the university.
McAllister, a junior, announced his verbal commitment Nov. 20 and stands in limbo as the program transitions through coaches.
“I was kind of shook, honestly,” McAllister said. “I haven’t heard from any of the coaches up at CSU so I’m just waiting to hear where I stand.”
While McAllister hasn’t heard from Addazio or coaches on the Rams’ staff, he said he is anxious, but looking forward to seeing what is next for the program.
“Coach Addazio looks like he is a great leader,” McAllister said. “I know he likes to run the ball and puts his team in good position to win. We do a lot of the same things at Palmer Ridge so I think I’ll be good knowing I’ve run a similar offense.”
Last week McAllister was named the MVP of the 3A state championship game in which Palmer Ridge defeated Pueblo South for the program's third straight state title.
As a junior McAllister passed for 2,647 yards and 28 touchdowns including four in the state championship. In 223 passing attempts he threw just three interceptions.
According to 247Sports, McAllister is the only verbal commit from the class of 2021.
“I love CSU and we want to make the program better. Being such an early commit I would like to be able to help them recruit more 2021 players,” McAllister said. “But I’m sure coach Addazio is focusing on the class of 2020 recruits with signing day coming up.”
Addazio coached at Boston College from 2013 until his firing Dec. 1. He was 44-44 in seven years with the Eagles. He has agreed to a five-year contract with the Rams with a base salary of $1.5 million in the first year with a $50,000 increase each year.
Addazio is known for coaching run-heavy teams, with a 1,000-yard rusher in five of his seven years with Boston College and got his start in college football as an offensive line coach.
In the days prior to Addazio’s announcement rumors swirled on social media regarding Bobo’s replacement, which included CSU alum and Doherty graduate Tony Alford, the current running backs coach at Ohio State. Alford is rumored to be one of five coaches interviewed for the position.