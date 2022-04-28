Whether you're on the field, on the bench, in the stands, or maybe even in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs Christian School game, you’ll hear Amanda Boucher.
The senior goalkeeper never goes more than a minute without yelling something out to her teammates. Sometimes it's encouragement, sometimes congratulations and other times commands. Whatever the Lions need.
And even though Vanguard didn’t have a shot attempt in the first half of CSCS’s 5-0 win on Thursday, Boucher still made an impact.
“I always tell the goalie, when you’re bored back there you have to stay engaged in the game,” head coach Jason Rollins said. “And the way you stay engaged in the game is you communicate and you stay active with the team. You can see the whole field and they can’t.”
Her communication skills rub off on the rest of the team, as all of the Lions were vocal throughout the victory.
“The talking you do off the field needs to transition onto the field,” Rollins said. “And when they are talking more, it shows that they are engaged in the game. They are intense and focused.”
The Lions dissected the Vanguard defense, passing efficiently and patiently waiting for the right opportunities. They dominated possession, and Vanguard rarely had the ball near CSCS’s goal, or even on that side of the field.
The Coursers got their first shot with 27 minutes left in the game.
“We focus on team play,” Rollins said. “We focus on getting the ball off our feet quickly. The ball moves faster than you can run. We did a good job of finding open spaces and using them.”
Keegan Benningfield got the Lions on the board first. She curled a corner kick past the Vanguard defense, and off the hands of the Courser goalie before it bounced into the right side of the net.
Then, Kami Stichter added another goal at the 20-minute mark to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Wilna Colopy added the first half’s third goal, taking a touch in the box and then firing with her left foot. The trio of goals gave CSCS a comfortable lead heading into the second half and also more room for error. But they didn’t make many mistakes. Consistency is a large part of their 9-1-1 record, with the loss coming against Lutheran and the tie against Eagle Ridge Academy.
“We play to the standard we expect out of ourselves,” Rollins said. “Not to the level of the opponent we are playing. So, consistency, regardless of who our opponent is is something I talk to them about a lot.”
Stichter scored again in the second half, coming up with a loose ball in the box to give her team a 4-0 lead with just under 27 minutes to go. Colopy also added a second goal with a few minutes left to cap off the victory.
At halftime of the game, Boucher and her fellow seniors were honored, allowing them to celebrate their time at CSCS while in the midst of the dominant victory.
The Lions have three games left in the regular-season, taking on James Irwin, Manitou Springs and Thomas MacLaren School.
The Manitou Springs game will be for the league title.