Qualification for the 2020 state cross country meet looks a little different in 2020.
Coronavirus protocols have limited each race to 100 participants at next Saturday’s race at Norris Penrose Events Center. This year, the top three teams — not four — from each regional in the three biggest classifications qualify for state, as do the top two individuals whose team did not qualify.
In Class 2A, the top four teams qualify, as do the top five individuals from other teams.
Class 2A will have five runners per team participate at state, with the time four places counting toward the team score. For 3A-5A, five will race six with the top five places counting.
Class 2A Region 2
Peyton and Colorado Springs Christian School both qualified their boys’ and girls’ teams from the other regional at Monument Valley Park.
Peyton’s boys won the team title with a score of 37 thanks four runners in the top 11: Joel Schluessler (third, 17:57.91), Nathan Schluessler (fourth, 18:02.69), Josh Kearse (sixth, 18:27.88) and Joseph Dwyer (11th, 18:46.92). Colorado Springs Christian was third in the team standings, led by Grant Leigh’s eighth-place finish in 18:34.01.
Ellicott’s Jodzuel Juarez was the top local finisher, placing second in 17:02.59. The Vanguard School’s Matthew Campos was seventh and Colorado Springs School’s Orlando Monroy was 13th in 18:54.25.
On the girls’ side, CSCS finished 15 points clear of Golden View to take the team title. Elle Stevens led the Lions, placing fourth in 21:13.06, while Isabel Case (seventh, 22:18.47) and Sofia McGrath (eighth, 22:42.06) also finished in the top 10.
Peyton’s Eowyn Dalbec won the individual title in 19:53.27, roughly 35 seconds ahead of Vanguard’s Ella Johnson in second place. Cecilia Richardson gave Peyton another top-10 finish, crossing ninth in 22:54.96, to help the Panthers get their team to state.
Class 5A, Region 5
Pine Creek’s girls were the only local team to qualify for the state meet from the regional at Monument Valley Park.
Lauren Boutelle (second), Madelyn Blazo (fifth), Kayla Anderson (sixth), Makala Jaramillo (ninth) and Natalie Buchanan (14th) gave the Eagles five runners in the top 15 and the top score. Rock Canyon and Douglas County took the other team two spots on the girls’ side.
Chaparral, Castle View and Rock Canyon finished first, second and third, respectively, on the boys' side.
Individual qualifiers from the Pikes Peak region include Pine Creek’s Caleb Boutelle and Rampart’s Ben Conlin, who finished 1-2 in the boys’ race, and Rampart’s Mollie Roden, who was fourth in the girls’ race in 19:54.93.
Other local teams competing at the regional race include Liberty, Fountain-Fort Carson, Doherty and Vista Ridge.
Rampart’s Noah Gandley (fifth, 16:15.56) and Liberty’s Caleb Mann (ninth, 16:40.41) finished in the top 10 of the boys’ race but failed to qualify for state under the 2020 format.