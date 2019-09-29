After she struck out the final batter, Jenna Ruggaber shook her teammates' hands. Then, she did the same with her opponents.
Another day, another win.
This happened Wednesday, when Coronado's softball team shut out Doherty 13-0 in Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League action. But this wasn't just another win. It was the Cougars' 15th this season, the most in program history.
Basically, everything the Cougars (15-2, 9-0) do this season is historic.
"I kind of knew we had a very good team," said fourth-year coach Conrad Gonzales, whose first Coronado team finished 1-16. "I didn't know how successful we were going to be, just going off our past history. ... It was a very nice surprise. A lot of it had to do with the girls wanting it and wanting to change the culture of our organization."
And they still have five more games to play, starting with a league matchup against Liberty (5-13) on Monday afternoon. Though they appear unstoppable, the Cougars don't necessarily feel that way. They want to do something they haven't accomplished since 2001, and that's to make the state playoffs.
The only way to accomplish that feat is to keep winning. Why? Because nothing is promised.
A winning record doesn't always mean a playoff spot. Coronado sits at No. 14 in the latest Class 4A RPI standings. At least nine teams ahead of the Cougars have more than two losses. Only the top 16 teams qualify for the state playoffs.
What does this all mean to the Coronado coaches and players?
Not much at the moment.
They just want to keep playing.
And so far, the Cougars have shown they can play. From top to bottom, they're stacked. They have solid hitting and pitching. Leading the way are sophomore Savanah Starr (.556 batting, 29 RBIs, five home runs), sophomore Kyla Papenfuss (.417 batting, 25 RBIs and three HRs) and Ruggaber.
Ruggaber is having a standout season in the circle, evident by her eye-popping numbers.
Entering this week, the senior has 151 strikeouts. That puts her fifth in the state ; and the pitchers ahead of her have played in at least one more game . In eight games, she has struck out at least 10 batters. Her record is 12-2.
Coronado has experienced setbacks. The first one happened in the second game Aug. 21, when the Cougars lost 10-9 to Widefield. The second came nearly a month later, Sept. 13, when Lewis-Palmer stunned Coronado 16-10 to end the Cougars' 10-game winning streak.
The Cougars have, undoubtedly, bounced back with four straight wins. The last one came Wednesday, when they topped Doherty.
Their success has made an impact outside of the softball field, too.
"Softball is definitely getting a lot more recognition," Starr said. "Our administration is really proud of us and you can tell that our school is taking a lot more pride in our softball team this year."