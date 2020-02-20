Seventeen months ago Coronado’s Lauren Gryboski decided that she no longer wanted to be a competitive gymnast.
But after just two weeks she needed to find something to fill her time.
The next best thing? Diving.
Flash forward to the 2020 4A state championships, and the second-year diver entered the semifinals two points ahead of defending champion, Rampart’s Maggie Buckley.
But with her best dives in tow, Buckley took a two-point lead entering the finals, and ultimately claimed her second straight title with 529.65 points, followed by Gryboski in second with 522.18.
“I train with Maggie every day, and watching her, she is so amazing and I aspire to have that work ethic,” Gryboski said, “so the fact that I placed that close to her really means a lot to me because I look up to her.”
As the second diver in the finals, Gryboski set the tone early, scoring a 54.6 on her first dive, and concluded the 11-dive competition with a 58.8 on her final turn. She was not only rewarded with a silver medal, but was also named the 4A Diver of the Year.
Gryboski placed eighth in 2019, just five months after her first diving lesson, and now as a senior captain she helps fill a void on the Coronado swim team as a stand-in diving coach.
“We have struggled without having a dive coach this year so she has really stepped up as a team captain and has really filled that role as best she can while also diving,” said Coronado coach Nate Holm. “She is outstanding, and she blew us out of the water today.”
Gryboski said her journey from gymnastics to diving was a relatively seamless transition — though she said she was surprised to learn that landing in water hurt a lot more than she thought.
“Once I started diving everything in my life turned around and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Gryboski, who cited her mental health in deciding to forgo her gymnastics career.
Now, Gryboski is committed to dive at Boise State after graduating from Coronado, though she has not officially signed a National Letter of Intent.
As for Buckley, she said we can expect her to make another run next year.
“I’m just really focused on working hard, and club season is coming up so that’s my next focus,” said Buckley, a junior. “I’ll be back next year and hopefully I can dive well again. Another year of experience under my belt is always good.”