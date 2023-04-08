Coronado cross country and track coach Lisa Rainsberger has been coaching Xzvaier Campos since he was 9 years old as a part of the Kokopelli Racing Team.

So when she says that Campos used to run with the athletic coordination of a baby giraffe, she knows what she's talking about.

But now her baby giraffe has grown into one of the best distance runners in the state and the country and he's only a freshman.

At the Murray Kula Invitational March 18, Campos ran a 4:26.55 in the boys' 1,600 meter run, a personal best and a mark that vaults him into the top 15 in the nation according to track and cross country website Milesplit Colorado. The time also places him as the top-ranked freshman in all of Colorado.

"It was a windy day so I tried to tuck in behind other runners. Race it more smart because the wind ... it can make it a tough race for everyone. And sticking behind everyone really helped and they helped pulled me on as well," Campos said.

Saturday, he made waves in the 800-meter run also. At the Thunder-Storm Invitational in Pueblo, the young freshman ran 1:56.08, according to Rainsberger. It's a 4-second personal best for Campos and without adjustment would rank him second among ninth-grade athletes in the country, per Milesplit. Adjusting for altitude could put in him the top spot.

When asked about his goals for the season, there was no talk of state titles or accolades simply a desire to improve his time. Campos wants to get his 1600 meter time down to near 4 minutes 20 seconds if not break that barrier completely. In the 800, Campos wanted to get close to 1 minute 57 seconds or 55 seconds. He took a large chunk out of that goal Saturday, his previous best was 2:00.88.

"I've worked super hard to get up to this speed. There's some fast runners and it's cool to be up there with them," Campos said. "It means a lot (to do it for Coronado) because all my teammates have helped me. They push me along in my workouts always helping me go faster and faster on every single rep and getting me up to my times."

Coach Rainsberger echoed that mentality when speaking about the goals she sets for her runners, not necessarily material trophies or awards, but sustained improvement for each athlete with a high bar of accountability.

"We don't build superstars we build a program," she said. "What we're seeing is everybody in the program right now is getting better. They're better versions of themselves. And so, when you look at it that way, everybody's supportive."

Rainsberger, whose accolades include winning the Boston Marathon and being a three-time Olympian, was called in December of 2021 to turnaround Coronado's track program.

For Campos who has been running since age eight, when his parents enrolled him in a program on base at Fort Bliss in Texas, the plan is stay the course.

"With any runner you worry about keeping them healthy, getting their homework done, making sure they don't get a girlfriend, and just doing everything outside running. But all he has to do is show up," Rainsberger said.