Dig the hole and climb out of it.

Coronado has gotten good at that, even if coach Hannah Williams preaches quick starts. The Cougars boys' volleyball team found a way to claw back once again on Wednesday at home against Cheyenne Mountain, 3-2.

Last year, the team didn't have the chemistry it took to come back from a 0-2 set deficit. Just two games removed from being swept by crosstown rival Discovery Canyon, the Cougars looked to be on their way to another loss.

Ethan Ocampo wasn't going to let it happen. Neither was the face of fellow senior Bryce Kirk — he took a strike from the Red-Tailed Hawks hitters right to the face and Coronado still scored on the volley.

"Our chemistry was just way off last year, they didn't seem like they were having enough fun," Williams said. "Any body part goes, play to the whistle. The face works fine."

The first step toward fixing camaraderie for Williams was enabling her team to speak up. They yell on the court, to be sure, but it's the ability to help with the game plan and day-to-day practices that have made the roster's leaders feel more involved.

Then the wins started coming.

First, it was a five-set marathon over Sand Creek. Then sweeps of Colorado Springs Christian and Cañon City. With a month left to go, the Cougars are already just one win shy of last year's victory total.

"We've just had everyone step up," Ocampo said. "We've even had some new guys like Nate Hurt come onto the team. A lot of our guys used to go to different schools, and now almost all of us go to Coronado. It's really helped to just see each other a lot and be with each other a lot."

Ocampo's teammate, sophomore Gavin Mason may speak to the entire sport's changes most.

Boys' volleyball is still in its infancy as a preps sport in Colorado. Mason plays club, though, and even shared the court with some of his teammates who play for the Hawks during the high school season.

The growth from year to year is going to be striking across the area, just as it is at Coronado. It started from the bottom with no way to go but up.

"High school is just a lot less time, you're not able to practice as much," Mason said. "Playing club is huge for growth."

Discovery Canyon notched a state title in the sport's first sanctioned year without dropping a set. But the Cougars and Hawks are gaining ground as the sport expands to new players, even if they're playing a different sport predominantly like Hurt with soccer.

The Cougars sure have grown, and the holes that once plagued them are still being dug. They're just no longer too deep to overcome.