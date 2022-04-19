Coronado baseball has undergone a lot of change in recent years.
The last four years have featured nearly as many new coaches as seasons, and the C-squad and junior varsity teams have become unavailable due to low turnouts. But, the positives are aplenty, too.
In a 17-6 win over Palmer in five innings Tuesday, the team showcased what game experience can do for development. Without two additional teams, every player is experiencing varsity baseball every game.
Coach Peyton Taylor came over from Vista Ridge, so he knows what top competition can do for a club. It's why he scheduled games against The Classical Academy, Air Academy, and those same Wolves to prepare for the league season.
"The benefit of our schedule is that our toughest games were in the first half of our season," Taylor said. "The first handful of games were against top 4A teams and it was a struggle, but it was good for the kids to see good pitching and adjust.
"It's been a battle, but these kids are working to get better every single day."
Mathew Wojtalewiez laid the biggest gauntlet early. He roped a three-run triple to the left-field gap to move the Cougars to five runs in just the first inning.
From there, the Cougars continued to put the ball in play and force the issue against the Terrors. A scoreless third inning for the hosts was another reminder though — don't take the foot off the gas pedal, ever.
"One of our biggest problems at the beginning of the season was leaving the bases loaded all the time," Taylor said. "Against Air Academy, we had bases loaded then a pair of runners in scoring position in two straight innings.
"We're working on getting the ball out front and playing a full game. It's two or three hours a day of trying to finish it out."
Palmer made a late run in the fifth inning with its back against the wall. After coming into the frame with a 17-3 lead, the Cougars allowed multiple hits, and the Terrors clawed back to 17-6.
A quick mound meeting with starter Tysen Noll reset the club before he was able to finish out a complete-game effort with back-to-back outs.
The win was the third consecutive for the Cougars who will face Palmer once against Thursday before looking to sweep the season series with Widefield and play Mesa Ridge a second and third time — the first a 5-3 win at the Fountain-Fort Carson Invite.
It may not be Taylor's preference to continue with one club on the grounds of Coronado, but it sure doesn't hurt to experience the highest level every day.