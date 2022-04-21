Baseball has lost interest.
Football and basketball have pulled past America's pastime, and participation has become more centralized than ever on the diamond — a big problem.
I played baseball for over a decade. From the days of pulling up knee-high socks and throwing on a San Francisco Giants hat as a little leaguer to lacing up my New Balance cleats on Senior Day at Coronado, I was part of it all.
During that time, and since, I've learned that the sport has lost its way. Club teams are becoming overly expanded, money is becoming a large determinant of who makes it and the arms and minds of children and teenagers alike have been neglected.
Your local club baseball coach may not like to hear this, but their skill set isn't worth the thousands of dollars it costs in many cases. With so many teams popping up for profit, the coaching pool has run thin, forcing multiple skippers in who aren't qualified — especially not for a team charging rates through the roof with illusions of a scholarship being found at a showcase.
What's more, some of these coaches may even be hurting players' chances, and a microcosm is on the mound — a place I once called home.
I saw the problems, even then. I knew my chances at a college spot were limited but was hardly upset. My arm had been used up to its last fibers — ibuprofen, caffeine and gritting my teeth was the only solution.
Now, athletes are being sent out for another inning with 90 pitches to their résumé already, as if the stakes of a regular-season game rival a World Series matchup with nothing to lose.
But there's plenty to lose. Arm injuries are as prevalent as they've ever been, and careers are being ended because of it.
What's more, top club organizations are convincing players to buck fundamentals and take three hops on throws across the infield to blow up radar guns — both a terrible habit to pick up, and another way to cause injury.
By the time high-school-sanctioned baseball comes around, the damage has often already been done.
The fundamentals have been lost.
Pitchers are throwing, rather than pitching — attempting to toss a ball as hard as possible, rather than locate it effectively. Fielders are missing critical opportunities to flip a game by making the right play.
Blame it on athletes no longer watching the sport and learning; blame it on coaches who are focused on all the wrong things; heck, blame it on whatever you want.
Baseball futures are being lost because of it.
The talent pool of the major leagues may rival any other century before it, but it'll continue to dry up as the game shifts away from effective coaching to money gouging.
The days of a team fielding multiple All-Stars at once will give way to a team full of players still learning the game, even as adults — others never making it because their elbows exploded long before they had a chance.
Next time you consider a club team, make sure to find a quality coach. Find one who will care about the player's future, and not just the present. A coach who will teach the game from the ground up and never enable non-fundamental practices to impress a radar gun.
Do the same with a high school, as much as the CHSAA transfer rules will allow. Save a player from falling prey to a sport that no longer cares about them.
Selfishness could be the answer for players, but blowing money on overpriced teams and coaches with little concern for their health won't be.