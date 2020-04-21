High school sports are done for the year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter released by CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on Tuesday morning.
"We hoped that Colorado medical and health data would provide reassurances that we could go in a different direction. Unfortunately that will not be the case," the statement said. "The spring 2020 season is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting communities across the world."
Monday Colorado governor Jared Polis issued 'Safer at Home' guidelines, which includes the cancellation of in-person learning across the state.
"The decisions to cancel the spring season aligns with these new guidelines," Blanford-Green said. "We convened a meeting of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday evening. The group came to a consensus, and stated: "It would be impractical and irresponsible for the Association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months."
Blanford-Green told The Gazette in early April that CHSAA has analyzed other state association reactions, and sought guidance from state agencies including the governors office and the Colorado department of health.
According to Tuesday's release more than 30 state associations have pulled the plug on spring sports.
"This decision, unlike the many decisions our office makes over the course of a year, has been extremely difficult because we are personally connected as former participants and officials, current parents and grandparents of graduating seniors, as well as educators and members of our high school communities," Blanford-Green said.
CHSAA's moratorium will run until June 1, the final day of the CHSAA calendar. After June 1 CHSAA said it will allow decisions to be made regarding player and coach contact, virtual workouts and virtual tryouts to be done on the local level, but advises that federal and state guidelines are adhered to through the summer.
"We continue to maintain that public safety and monitoring of data points must take precedence over the desire to conduct activity and athletic practices, camps, scrimmages or events," Blanford-Green said.
This is a developing story.