It was a big weekend for area wrestlers, who brought home 36 medals from the state wrestling championships at the Pepsi Center this weekend.

+2 Woodland Park's Hankin, Coronado's Flores and two others lead Pikes Peak region with state wrestling titles Woodland Park's Brady Hankin, Coronado's Angel Flores, Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic and Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy all finished Saturday night with a state wrestling title at the Pepsi Center.

+2 Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy caps banner state wrestling meet for Pikes Peak region | Paul Klee DENVER — Doherty’s state champion earned a healthy jog through Pepsi Center. “It feels amazing!” Tyson Beauperthuy hollered after sprinting across the four title mats at Pepsi Center late Saturday night. His 7-1 decision over Pine Creek stud Draygan Colonese, another Pikes Peak-area star, had Beauperthuy thinking.. buffalo wings?

