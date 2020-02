Nine local wrestlers are competing in today's state wrestling finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Mesa Ridge and Woodland Park are both sending two wrestlers each, and at least one area wrestler is guaranteed to win a state title, thanks to Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy and Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese advancing to the 5A 170-pound final.

The finals start at 6:30 p.m.

