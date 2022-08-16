Xavier Ford always felt his community on the south side of Colorado Springs needed more positive influences, so he's returning to provide one. Ford, who led Buffalo to the NCAA Tournament in 2015 and just completed his first year in the NBA Development League, will put on a free basketball camp this weekend at Harrison High School, where he graduated in 2011. "It's going to be positive," Ford said. That's the thing I'm happy about. It's going to something positive for people in the community to see." The Xavier Ford Basketball Camp is for grades 8-12 and will begin with a girls' session Saturday, followed by a boys' session Sunday. Registration begins both days at 7 a.m. at Harrison's gym. Each session will be capped at