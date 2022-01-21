The party is back.
COVID-19 caused a cancelation of last year's Colorado Springs Metro Championships, leaving local wrestlers to rely on duals and smaller tournaments to prepare for the postseason.
It was a tough reality that's now in the past as day one of the tournament rolled along Friday at Doherty, producing several standout performances and the emergence of many state title contenders.
Above all, participants were simply glad it was back — and the benefits of it, too.
"I think that most wrestling is mental — your mind and body connection," Mesa Ridge's Matt Moore said. "Most of this tournament is a warm-up and preparation for the big show at the end of the year.
"The whole atmosphere of a tournament can never be recreated. Duals are only a few hours and you're here from the moment your bus comes to when it leaves."
Moore is ranked atop the 4A, 285-pound division and rolled to a pair of wins in the tournament's opening day.
Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi and Nicholas Grizales; Vista Ridge's Max Coddington and Discovery Canyon's Dominic Hargrove — all ranked atop their respective weights in 4A — also came away from their opening matches unscathed.
With the sport's reliance on club to supplement training outside of the CHSAA season, many of the wrestlers taking the mats along Doherty's hardwood are familiar with one another.
The top wrestlers of the area enjoy the competition, but also being back around friends they've made — something sorely missing last year with limited travel.
"Having all the guys from Colorado Springs — it's all the guys I grew up with," Woodland Park's Brady Hankin said. "It's nice to see how everyone is stacking up and how we've all grown since childhood."
The top competitors at Metros often use it to create a plan. Moore, among others, uses it to practice flipping a switch. Smiles, conversations and laughs are had in the stands between matches, but the day doesn't end after one win.
Wrestling's long days aren't common outside of tournaments, so entering regionals on the heels of duals doesn't encapsulate the atmosphere. Luckily, Doherty does.
"With the size of the gym, we have mats in the regular gym, mats in the aux gym and practice mats," Doherty girls' coach Josh Galvan said. "These students have a lot of home pride, so parents, families and friends make it and it just gets everyone excited."
So, without the tournament last year, several wrestlers and teams were forced to face the bright lights of regionals and state without recent exposure.
More importantly, the tournament hosts schools from all classifications and sizes. It also hosts all skill levels. For those who miss out on state after facing the state's toughest competition at regionals, the biggest memory is often Metros.
"There's been tournaments like this, but this one is special," Mesa Ridge coach Tyler Herbst said. "For those kids who will have to fight through a bracket, it's good to understand what you'll need to do (to advance)."
"I think it's a fantastic stair step for a kid to do well at Metros and be able to use it to get better," Cheyenne Mountain coach Tyler Seaney added. "Last year, it was just another thing taken away from us."
As much as the community has moved past COVID-19's reign, there are still dangers present. Several coaches, including from host Doherty, were forced to stay home after testing positive.
Wrestlers themselves also fell prey before the tournament, leaving some weight brackets to make up the difference.
"This is a never-ending battle," Seaney said. "We just have to keep dealing with it — trust kids to do the right thing. You never know when the opportunity will end."
Last year was a reminder to never take even the most seemingly indestructible things for granted.
After a year without Metros, the schools of southern Colorado sure won't.
Metro team standings through day one
1. Pine Creek - 81
2. Cheyenne Mountain - 72
3. Falcon - 70
4. Mesa Ridge - 63
T-5. The Classical Academy - 61.5
T-5. Vista Ridge - 61.5
7. Fountain-Fort Carson 56
T-8. Air Academy - 52
T-8. Lewis-Palmer - 52
10. Palmer Ridge - 51