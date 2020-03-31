Colorado Springs will glow after dark thanks in part to local school districts that have pledged to leave their stadium lights on in an effort to stand in solidarity as the area battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday night districts posted on Twitter that they would leave the stadium lights on through the pandemic, using the hashtag #bethelightCO.
District 11 athletic director Chris Noll and D-11 superintendent Michael Thomas filmed a video on the field at Garry Berry Stadium Monday night explaining their mission and offering challenges to students and community members.
Hey @CSSD11 you have been challenged! Watch the video!! #BeTheLight Please take a second and watch it! https://t.co/wQUVBEjyOB let’s us know - reply to this tweet! @coronadoath @DHSAthletics @MarauderAD @terrorathletics @CHSAA @DanMohrmann @RobNamnoum @jryancasey pic.twitter.com/Abj1X2rRUq— D11 Athletics (@D11Athletics) March 31, 2020
“These lights represent something very simple to us. We want the kids of Colorado Springs to know we’re thinking about you. We miss you. We are thinking of you,” Noll said in the video and challenged D-11 community members to make one phone call a day and make a connection with someone.
“Positivity is more contagious than the coronavirus,” Noll said. “We have over 26,000 kids in District 11 - think about that. If we get each person to make one phone call, that’s 26,000 connections. And we hope that this can gain momentum and become like a snowball.”
District 11, the second-largest district in Colorado Springs to Academy District 20, began to ‘ease in’ virtual online learning this week, according to Noll.
“We know that we are going through some really challenging times as a community, but what I’ve learned is that in Colorado Springs we are strong, and in D-11, our students, our staff and our families are strong,” Thomas said. “Tonight we light up the lights to recognize every single one of our students in D-11 and we want you to know, we see you. We are with you, and we miss you dearly.”
District 11 will release a new video every Monday with a new member of the district cabinet and school athletic director to relay a message of hope to the district.
Sierra High School also pledged to leave the lights on at its own stadium, which opened last summer when the Stallions announced it would play all of its home football games on campus.
In these tough times let us provide a light of hope! #GoStallions #StallionNation #BeTheLightCO #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/ct7EmTZL1n— Sierra Athletics (@SierraHSsports) March 31, 2020
Durango, Steamboat Springs, Bayfield, Ignacio and Bennett also participated in #bethelightCO Monday by leaving stadium lights on for their communities.
“I would hope that this would catch fire a little bit,” Noll said. “It’s a big deal for the kids to know that we are thinking about them and we miss them.”
Noll said the District 11 is hoping to get back to a normal routine by the projected April 17 reopen date, but said they also must be proactive and realize the possibility that virtual learning might be the ‘new normal’ for the remainder of the year.
“We are following whatever is recommended by the state government and the CDC,” Noll said. “We are hopeful for the 17th, but I think that we are also being realistic. We are starting to see other states extending that deadline, and we are preparing for longer than the 17th, but still hopeful that we will get to go back to school.”