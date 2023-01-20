The Colorado Springs Metro Championships were a blur for Pine Creek last season as the Eagles finished just 8.5 points behind the boys' champion, Cheyenne Mountain.
Reloaded, and led once again by sophomore Griffin Rial and junior Sir Israel Pulido, the Eagles exited the event's opening day Friday with a field-leading, 84.5 points.
Right behind Pine Creek is Vista Ridge.
Now a sophomore, Rial has hit the ground running this season. He needed just 25 seconds to win his lone match of the day by pin. It brought his season record to 18-2 with a day of action left.
"It's been good this year, and we've had each other to face in practice," Rial said. "With Sir, it gets intense in practice. We have battles and just have fun with it."
The two were part of 10 Pine Creek wrestlers to earn six-or-more points in their opening two rounds.
Vista Ridge reloads quickly in Max Coddington's wake
Max Coddington was credited with building Vista Ridge's wrestling program into what it is now.
Now, with the Wolves using his little brother Wes' exploits, instead, the team is finding similar success. The younger of the two won both of his 150-pound matches by pin on Friday.
Alongside Wes were junior Jacob Sullivan and sophomore Daniel Evans, who, among other Wolves standouts, reached the tournament's second day unscathed.
The girls' team is also set to start off on Saturday, with four of its wrestlers ranked by OnTheMat inside their respective weight class's top four.
A somber start to the night for Cheyenne Mountain
Red-Tailed Hawks senior Grant Kunkel has been through the rigors of rehab after a major knee injury, in fact, he's done it twice in the last two years due to ACL tears.
In his opening match of the night, Kunkel once again fell to the mat, gripping his right knee midway through his bout with Pine Creek senior Austin Perigo — left knee already in a bulky, black brace.
After consulting with athletic trainers, the emotions were clear for the dual-sport athlete who was forced to sit out the football season to ready himself for a final run at a 144-pound state title.
Though not confirmed yet, the fear is another knee injury.
Kunkel was one of the multiple significant injuries on the tournament's first day — a list that included a possible torn ACL and a burst bursa sac in two wrestlers' respective knees.
Day One team standings
1. Pine Creek (84.5)
2. Coronado (67.5)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (63)
T-4. Mesa Ridge (60)
T-4. Vista Ridge (60)
T-6. Falcon (56.5)
T-6. Palmer Ridge (56.5)
8. Lewis-Palmer (54.5)
9. Air Academy (53)
10. Liberty (50)