Volleyball of the Rockies is set to embark on Colorado Springs this June for the area's largest outdoor grass doubles volleyball tournament.

The Dirty Toe Doubles Grass Tournament will take place June 10 and 11 at Memorial Park. It's the inaugural edition of the tournament after Volleyball of the Rockies partnered with Kaira Smith, Daniel Adsit and John Franck — all former volleyball standouts in the area — to put it together.

Volleyball of the Rockies is the state's largest volleyball organization and puts together tournaments throughout the state. Trainwreck Sports Bar will also be the top tournament sponsor and will host the player's dinner on Saturday at 7 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking tournament to Colorado Springs," Smith said. "The collaboration with Volleyball of the Rockies and the support of our local sponsors has enabled us to create an extraordinary experience for all participants. We can't wait to see the volleyball community come together, enjoy thrilling matches, and celebrate the spirit of competition."

The tournament will feature multiple divisions. The men and women will both have four divisions to participate, as well as a coed iteration that will have eight different sections, including brackets for anyone under 12 up to an under-18 section. Participant registration is still open.

Overall, there will be more than $1,000 in prizes and room for nearly every age and skill level — all the way up to some of the state's top players. There are 10 local sponsors booked, but the event is still open to more sponsors.

Registration for the tournament can be done at dirtytoedoubles.com or on the Dirty Toe Doubles Instagram page. Sponsors can reach out to dirtytoesvolleyball@gmail.com for any inquiries.