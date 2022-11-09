Sometimes, Colorado Springs Christian School Lions football coach Amos Velasquez gets an opportunity to take a moment and just watch his team.
Last week, the Lions were down 18-15 to Buena Vista in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs with less than a minute remaining in regulation. After senior kick returner and receiver Casey Orawiec got the ball to the Demons’ 40-yard line on the kickoff, Velasquez stepped back and put the game in his offensive coaches' hands.
Orawiec was the key man on both plays, taking a catch and run down to the 10-yard line and then hauling in the game-winning touchdown.
Velasquez has his team in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs after taking over for coach Jay Kersey this offseason. Kersey had the job for 12 years. The Lions host Yuma at Mountain Lion Stadium Friday at 6 p.m.
Velasquez said all the credit goes to the coaches and the kids.
“The coaches I have are about these kids,” he said of his team’s success. “These guys put in hours and hours on film and studying. I wish I could take credit for it but, honestly, all I do is I have the idea and they run with it. They make it happen … I had the right guys in place, we’ve always had the right guys in place it just comes down to the kids, and I’m very fortunate and blessed to have these kids.”
State Volleyball: Palmer Ridge enters weekend as 4A's top seed, while Rampart continues its chase for Valor Christian in 5A
The camaraderie and shared success extends to the team. Senior running back Ashton Lofton said the team got together for about seven months in the offseason preparing for this year. The work paid off. Lofton leads the team in total scores this year with 18 scores including 17 rushing touchdowns. He averages 121.5 rushing yards per game. He said the success comes from the offensive line’s improvement.
“The line — they just get better every game. There’s improvement every single game, and that’s why we keep climbing up in these yards per game,” Lofton said. “Yes, it does start upfront. With Josh (Neal) standing next to me, my right guard, on our No. 1 play — he’s always the first man to make contact, and he always clears it for me.”
Neal has been playing varsity football since he was a freshman, Velasquez said. A key player for a potent running offense, Neal said his growth comes from those around him and those who helped him become a leader.
“It’s been a real great experience, because ever since I was a freshman, I’ve had boys around me and they pushed me to get better, stronger and just continue to improve every week,” Neal said. “(Being a leader) is interesting, because I have to push people around me to get better, strong and just try and carry on that legacy that the linemen before me left.”
Velasquez said the 2022 Lions are looking to gain respect and add it to that legacy.
Fountain-Fort Carson girls' basketball standout Aiyana Mitchell picks Vanderbilt over Clemson, Boston College
“CSCS has been kind of an underdog a lot lately and we’re trying to change that,” he said. “The legacy these boys are leaving is that we want to gain respect and keep that respect, year in, year out for many years to come.”
The Lions already have one upset victory as the 13th seed against fourth-seeded Buena Vista last week. They’ll look to shed that underdog label again Friday against fifth-seeded Yuma.