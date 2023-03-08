Colorado Springs Christian girls' basketball coach Mark Engesser has been at it for 10 years with the Lions. Five with the boys, five with the girls.

He captured state championships with the boys, winning back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. But despite three consecutive trips to the state final in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Engeseer and the Lady Lions have fallen short of the goal, leaving 2002 as the only year CSCS girls have won state.

Following a deployment in the Middle East for Engesser, who is active duty Air Force soon to retire, he returned to the school last season and has the Lady Lions once again in position to pounce on a second-ever state title.

"I won two with the boys, I coached them from '12 to '18 and we won in '15 and '16," he said. "It's a great feeling. It's a great thing for the girls to experience, so hopefully we get it done. But this is my 10th time coaching in state ... and we've only won two. So it's not easy to do. It's really, really, really hard."

The Lions are one of four area teams to make the quarterfinals in the girls 3A bracket. St. Mary's, Ellicott and The Vanguard School round out the other three teams. Peyton's girls team was the top seed in the region and would have made a fifth area team in the Great Eight, but the Panthers were upset in overtime by Buena Vista in the second round of regionals.

Buena Vista, the 16th seed, plays No. 9 seed Ellicott in the first game of the girls bracket at the University of Denver on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. The fifth seed, Vanguard, plays No. 13 seed Grand Valley at 4 p.m. And in the night cap No. 7 St. Mary's faces No. 2 Centauri at 7 p.m. The third seed Lions play the back-to-back state champs in No. 6 Platte Valley at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.

"Our girls are ready, we're prepared and we'll see what happens," Engesser said. "They're the two-time defending state champions, so it's going to be a really, really hard game and I think our girls can do it."

Engesser said this year's team is superb defensively, making up for times when the Lions struggle offensively. It's difficult to compare teams, he said, but this year's Lions team is one of the best teams he's ever coached from a defensive standpoint.

A win against Platte Valley could set up a semifinal game against rival St. Mary's on Friday, should the Pirates also advance. St. Mary's beat CSCS in the 2018 and 2019 state finals.

A CSCS vs. St. Mary's semifinal wouldn't be the most surprising result. Engesser said that the 3A Tri-Peaks League, which houses all four quarterfinalists, has been a staple of good basketball in the area for some time.

"I would say the Tri-Peaks conference is such a strong 3A conference. If you look back in '17 we lost to Lamar in the state championship game, two Tri-Peaks schools and then '18 and '19 we lost to St. Mary's, two Tri-Peaks schools," he said. "It's just good basketball, good tradition. You go out to Buena Vista, Salida then down to Lamar, La Junta and then the Colorado Springs area, it's really good competition."