Coming off an appearance in the Class 3A title game, the Colorado Springs Christian volleyball team hoped to jump into the 2019 season and pick up where it left off.
But despite returning a large core of veterans, the Lions learned early that they had to find a new team identity if they hoped to achieve their goal of getting back onto the court at the state championships.
On Thursday, the Lions let their new spirit shine as they defeated 3A Tri-Peaks foe La Junta in three sets.
“At the beginning of the season they felt like they could just pick up where they left off, but it’s never like that,” said CSCS coach Lorie Currier. “You have to introduce new components to the team and even if it’s just one new person, it’s still a new team.
"And I think they had to work through that and I think they’re realizing that now that they have to work for the relationships and the team chemistry.”
CSCS (9-0, 5-0) claimed a swift 25-13 win in the first set, but the Tigers came out with a vengeance and racked up a 20-14 lead midway through the second set.
Currier called back-to-back timeouts to try to settle the Lions, who chipped away at the six-point deficit before going on a 10-1 run to take a late lead.
La Junta errors and kills by Regan Sanchez and Charlie Tidwell, and an ace by Kayla Merckx helped put CSCS in front for the first time in the set. The Lions eventually won the back-and-forth battle 28-26 before silencing the Tigers in a 25-10 third-set win.
“A lot of us have a lot of experience in those kinds of situations, so I think that helped (in the second set),” Tidwell said. “It was super fun to be out there and be like hey, this is ours, you’re not going to get a chance.
"Once we got the little red out we were like let’s just finish it off and just show them what we can do.”
Tidwell finished with a team-high 16 kills, followed by Abby Miller with 14. The Lions had a well-distributed attack with Jubilee Diamond coming in with eight kills and three aces. Avery Stein also had three aces, while Merckx had four kills and two aces.
“I’ve been really pleased with the offense and the ability to attack from every position,” Currier said. “It’s been fun to be able to send everyone and we’ve had some games where everyone is attacking and it’s been amazing to do that.”
But the undefeated Lions are remaining humble, knowing that the hardest part of the season is right around the corner.
The Lions have two more league matchups before competing in the Rampart tournament against a host of 5A programs before finishing off league play, including the only other undefeated Tri-Peaks team, Lamar, on the road.
“We want to be where we were last year, but in order to do that we have to focus on each other, and if we do that good things will happen,” Tidwell said. “But we know that this is kind of the tip of the iceberg and there’s so much farther to go. The toughest part is still to come so we just have to stay focused.”