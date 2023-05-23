Halftime was a reset for Colorado Springs Christian on Tuesday.

Trailing by a goal in the Class 2A girls' soccer state championship, the Lions decided not to dwell on what just happened: Fountain Valley School scored the game’s opening goal with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Instead, they did what any team does on a humid, 70-degree day — took a breath.

“We just needed to play our game,” CSCS coach Jason Rollins said. “I think the moment got to us a little bit and we just needed to settle down a little bit.”

That reset paid off.

CSCS scored the equalizer less than three minutes into the second half. The Lions scored two more goals after that, clinching a 3-1 win and the first state title in program history.

“Our confidence in each other really showed in the second half,” senior Ella Salsbery said. “We were like, ‘We really have to work.’”

CSCS held the ball on its side of the field more than FVS in the first half, but that didn’t matter. Fountain Valley’s Brittyn Lybecker played a long pass and shot past Lions goalkeeper Aubrey Salsbery for a 1-0 lead.

It was a disappointing blow after the Lions outplayed the Danes for most of the half. But it also gave them hope heading into the second half.

Cristina Huerta found space on the right side, maneuvered past a FVS defender and scored quickly into the half.

Then, Ella Salsbery sent a strike from the 18-yard mark, giving CSCS its first lead. The Lions never gave it up, as Wilna Colopy made it a 3-1 game minutes later.

Once CSCS got on the board, the pressure was off, and rushes came easier.

“We were like, ‘We’re in this again,” Ella Salsbery said. “The adrenaline kicked in again, and that helped us get back out.”

Rollins added, “When it comes down to this moment, it’s who’s going to put in the fight? Who’s going to dig deep and find what’s left in them?”

Fountain Valley had very few scoring chances in the second half.

After Lybecker’s goal, the Lions keyed in on the freshman. CSCS put multiple defenders on her at a time, preventing her from getting space.

“We just put a couple players on her and blocked the angles,” Ella Salsbery said. “The adrenaline and the aggression came back after that first goal, so our defenders were hungry.”

This year is Rollins’ 10th as the girls' soccer coach at CSCS. He made history at the decade mark of his tenure.

Even more special? He did it alongside his daughters, Liana and Jordyn Rollins, who both play on the team.

“To have a senior daughter and a freshman daughter here to experience this with me is pretty special,” Rollins said.

It’s just as special for every player on the team — especially the upperclassmen. Salsbery and the team’s other five seniors — Katie Geertsema, Olivia Baker, Sofia McGrath, Kassidy Grey and Rollins — ended their high school careers with a championship.

“We just made history at this school,” Ella Salsbery said. “As a senior, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my season and my high school career. It feels amazing.”