Nathan Davies stands above the crowd and his voice boasts an equal stature.

In a huddle during practice, the 6-foot-6 senior instructed teammates with only a look. It's the same focus that allowed him to join the board — a vertical, poster-size plaque alongside the Colorado Springs Christian entrance listing the school’s six members of the 1,000-point club.

Come next year, his name will join the board as a seventh after Davies bypassed the millennium mark in a 37-point, 21-rebound effort against James Irwin on Saturday, Jan. 28.

He even scored 16 of the team's first 18 points en route to his 1,000th point. Fittingly, the clinching bucket was a put-back thanks to one of his eight offensive rebounds.

"I've been on varsity for four years and when I was a freshman, that was a goal of mine," Davies said. "I put in the work and kept developing and my new goal was 1,000 points.

"It was such a great feeling to reach something you've been going after for four years and to look up in the stands and see my parents there to celebrate it with me."

It was Davies' father that initially signed him up for basketball as a child. He had found love in baseball already, but the new avenue wasn't one he shied away from.

Down the road, he joined the Pluto Prospects for AAU ball. A trainer has also helped Davies to grow each off-season.

And when all else fails, he'll still find solace in the game, even if it's running pick-up games at VASA Fitness.

"He's been a leader ever since we started playing together, and seeing someone achieve a goal like that is special," fellow senior Liam Kohl said. "He's always playing. He puts more work in than anyone I've ever met — if you're ever wondering what he's doing, it's probably playing basketball."

Each subsequent goal has spurned another one for Davies.

After making varsity and now capturing the 1,000-point milestone, his new goal is to bring the Lion pride to the University of Denver where 3A state basketball will take place next month.

Coach Tanner Johnson knows that, if Davies proclaims it, the team will surely follow.

"He's the type of kid who sets the tone for the entire team. And he has unique maturity for his age," Johnson said. "He comes in to both escape and to go to work.

"Whatever, or however, Nate is feeling is how the team will be feeling. He sets the tone and none of these guys want to let him down."

An adjacent wall in the Lions' gym is full of posters, much like the plaques for records, but flipped horizontally.

Those have photos of state champion teams, roster, coaching staff and all.

Davies has two milestones down, but another piece of wall art still to add.