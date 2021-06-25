LAKEWOOD – Class 2A’s girls’ 800-meter runners better plan on getting faster if they want to catch Isabel Case.
The Colorado Springs Christian School (CSCS) junior took gold in the 800 at her first state meet appearance Friday at Jefferson County Stadium, finishing in 2 minutes, 23.41 seconds. She entered with a seed time of 2:22.92.
“It’s not what I wanted. It’s not even a (personal record), but it is what it is,” Case said of her time.
While her place atop the podium was great, she’s hoping to be even faster at her second state track meet.
“I’m hoping to be state champion again. My goal time next year is going to be 2:13 (or) 2:12. That’s what I would like,” Case said.
“With time, I think I can get there.”
Case ran track for the Lions as a freshman but didn’t qualify for state. There was no sophomore season thanks to COVID-19. She credited new CSCS coach Rob Collins and his dedication to the sport for her improvements over the last year.
“He’s really helped me so far,” Case said.
“It helps a lot to have someone whose head is equally in the game as your own.”
Collins said Case ran in the 2:40s in the offseason and cut her time into the 2:30s early in the track season before the goal of a state championship came into focus.
“Something hit in April. All of the sudden, the training just turned around. She started pushing,” Collins said.
Peyton’s Eowyn Dalbec finished second, nearly two seconds behind Case, while most of the field crossed the line more than five seconds behind.
Some runners dread the 800 due to its status as an extended sprint, but Case is the opposite.
“It’s actually my favorite event,” she said.
While the senior-to-be looks forward to coming back better next year, she’s already experienced a lost season due to things beyond her control. After Friday’s race, she’s got her first-place medal.
“It means a lot. This is actually my first year at state in my whole life, so it’s pretty cool being out here,” Case said. “This is definitely going to be very memorable.”