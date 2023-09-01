Colorado Springs Christian vividly recalls the beatdown Monte Vista delivered in their 2022 matchup.

By the end of their football contest Friday night at Mountain Lion Stadium, the Lions had their pound of flesh.

The Lions scored 20 in the first quarter, 28 second-half points, forced four turnovers and beat Monte Vista 48-20.

“Oh yeah, we didn’t forget,” CSCS coach Amos Velasquez said. “The coaches didn’t forget and the kids didn’t forget about what happened last season. (Monte Vista) Coach Manny (Wasinger) is a good coach. He coaches those kids well, but it was nice to beat him.”

The Lions’ hurry-up offense perplexed the Pirates (1-1) throughout the first frame as Colorado Springs Christian scored on three of its first five drives.

The Lions recovered after a turnover on downs on their first possession with a 3-play, 38-yard drive that ended with a score.

Jace Velasquez capped the drive with a 7-yard scamper to the end zone to make it 7-0 after the kick with 6:57 left in the first.

Fisher Tenpas forced an interception on Monte Vista’s ensuing drive, and again, the Lions found pay dirt.

Will Moore scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns on a 1-yard run to end a 4-play drive and make it 14-0 with 4:07 left in the first.

Moore followed with his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 49 seconds left in the first to make it 20-0.

“This past week I’ve been focusing on the game,” Moore said. “I’ve been going out there and putting everything I can into it. Fortunately, (Monte Vista) couldn’t make a tackle.”

The Pirates held the Lions scoreless in the second quarter and cut the lead to 20-8 after Jacob Pacheco got loose for a rushing touchdown with 9:52 left in the half.

But the Pirates never got closer than 12 points as the Lions continued to push the pace with their high-octane attack.

Velasquez rushed for his second TD of the contest, this time on 4th and goal from the 1, to build a 27-8 lead with 5:19 on the clock.

Kevin Cisneros scored another two touchdowns — one rushing and another receiving — for the Pirates.

However, 20 points against these Lions, who now have scored 88 points in their first two games — their most ever through the opening two contests, per MaxPreps — wouldn’t be enough.

“Glory to God because we don’t win this game without Him,” Velasquez said. “We’ve been practicing this hurry-up offense non-stop. We feel very comfortable running this.”

Elijah Swasey caught a 16-yard reception from Velasquez, Eddie Harmon took a rush 16 yards up the gut and Moore took his final TD 46 yards to give the Lions their 48th point of the night.

The defense also played massive for Colorado Springs Christian.

The Lions not only forced four Monte Vista turnovers but held the Pirates to just three touchdowns.

That’s a stark contrast for a squad that scored 50 points in the opener and dropped 64 on the Lions last season.

“Every one of them worked hard this summer and they’re a smart team,” said defensive coordinator Joe Carns. “They have a football IQ out of this world and I’m proud of these guys.”

CSCS heads to Denver Christian (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday to battle the Thunder, who won 62-0 against The Pinnacle.