Amos Velasquez got his cardio in Friday.
Colorado Springs Christian, hosting Banning Lewis Academy for the Lions’ homecoming game, gave its coach something to leap, bounce around and sprint to the student section to celebrate.
His team didn’t give up, even trailing by multiple scores in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-22 win over the Stallions to reward a virtual sellout crowd at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs’ Mountain Lion Stadium.
His son, Jace Velasquez, fired a pair of strikes to senior wideout Taylor McLeod — first, a touchdown from 12 yards out, then a two-point conversion to put the Lions out of reach for good with 2:20 left.
“Our team and offensive line have a lot of heart,” Jace said. “We’re a second-half team, and we never give up. We all made mistakes but never gave up and that’s what leads to wins like these.”
The biggest miscue for the Lions spurned the need for a quick comeback.
A tipped pass at the line from Jace fell into the waiting arms of Banning Lewis sophomore Chase Riehle. He returned it, fumbled on the return and Stallion junior Karim Fudge scooped it up and scored to put his team ahead 22-12 with 11:04 left.
The Lions kept chipping away, using a one-yard plunge from senior Ashton Lofton to inch closer — one of his three touchdowns on the day.
All along, the CSCS defense kept control, allowing the offense to take advantage of a fatigued Stallion defense on the other side.
“In the past, the defenses for this program have struggled — being down 10 meant the game was over,” Amos said. “Since I took over, we haven’t done that, and we’ve taken pride in that. Even in our three losses, our defense has done well and it’s a credit, too, to our defensive coaches.”
Casey Orawiec stamped the defense's performance with just 20 seconds left, intercepting a fourth-down pass from Stallion junior Sam Bell to clinch it.
On fourth down with 20 seconds left, Orawiec gets the interception to clinch it for the Lions. They win, 26-22 on homecoming weekend #copreps: pic.twitter.com/JXNXIcT3u4— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) October 15, 2022
It's only the first year of the Velasquez duo leading the Lions' surge.
As the homecoming courts trotted across the field and crowns were given out at halftime, there was a palpable buzz around the program.
Confidence is rising — Jace's in his receivers, who he would take over any in the state; Amos' in his offensive and defensive lines who ruled the day and even McLeod's in his trusty pick receiving gloves.
Moving to 4-3 with a homecoming win was a vindication of the growing belief.
"I just feel so blessed to be able to be part of this team," McLeod said. "This win means so much, and every home game, we've won. Having parents, fans, everyone here — there's nothing like it."